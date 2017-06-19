8-0. The First Amendment is a beautiful thing. https://t.co/WulHsxSiVm — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 19, 2017

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the First Amendment has a very broad scope:

Supreme Court unanimously reaffirms: There is no ‘hate speech’ exception to the First Amendment https://t.co/CdcDw7DGHy — Brian Miller (@BrianKenMiller) June 19, 2017

NFL's Redskins may benefit from Supreme Court ruling upholding trademark protection for terms some see as offensive https://t.co/SFfhJnMoh0 pic.twitter.com/CxOlYnHfLq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 19, 2017

Howard Dean and Chris Cuomo hardest hit. https://t.co/Eyne3xRGEA — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 19, 2017

“. . . speech that some view as racially offensive is protected not just against outright prohibition but also against lesser restrictions.” — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 19, 2017

The "disparaging names" trademark fight was all Obama administration. Erase that one from the history books. https://t.co/jZJpi5uOdH — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2017

One former senator in particular did NOT call this one correctly:

I'm so thankful this guy is no longer in office. pic.twitter.com/1Hh6EX1gBf — BT (@back_ttys) June 19, 2017

SCOTUS unanimously proved Reid and many others wrong.