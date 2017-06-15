😂😂😂😂😂 I am savoring every moment of HRC's Sore Loser Tour. https://t.co/D75CwmLUUy — Acquisitive Chuckle (@Acq_Chuckle) June 15, 2017

Hillary Clinton might have lost the Dem nomination in 2008 and the General Election in 2016, but she still has a rather high opinion of herself:

Alright Twitter, fill in the blank: "Hillary Clinton is like Wonder Woman because __________." https://t.co/zufdjErVXi — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 15, 2017

She's right: Neither one will ever be President of the United States. https://t.co/3LH44ICjtR — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) June 15, 2017

Wonder Woman also avoided Wisconsin https://t.co/5fssGvASok — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) June 15, 2017

Wonder Woman has never visited Wisconsin either. https://t.co/H8smBGFkom — jtkola™ (@jtkola) June 15, 2017

I dare her to use her truth-compelling lasso on her husband. https://t.co/36VCYkCohE — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) June 15, 2017

Yes, they both have an invisible plane https://t.co/zaixzkmwES — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 15, 2017

She dodged bullets in Vietnam! Or was it Bosnia? Maybe Iraq? Anyway, she did it SOMEWHERE! — David Walker (@D_Walker1773) June 15, 2017

She has bullet proof bracelets that repel all criminal charges. — Marie 🐸:@MarineMom (@iluvtwitch) June 15, 2017

As in “I wonder how this woman was never charged?” https://t.co/XOEgtMogx9 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 15, 2017

LOL. She does have a superhuman ability to dodge prosecution, though. https://t.co/dcIqzOO0Lt — Farbrook (@dutchindian) June 15, 2017

I just Daoued my pants. https://t.co/YILVPYVJrE — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) June 15, 2017

Hillary-ous!