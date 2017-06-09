New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spoke at an event in New York City today:

Sen. Gillibrand at #PDF17 calling for more transparency in gov't and independent investigation of election hacking pic.twitter.com/EyjujtbmzI — Bob Lamb (@robertdalelamb) June 9, 2017

Gillibrand really dialed up the anti-Trump rhetoric:

“If we are not helping people, we should go the fuck home," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tells audience of Dem Party at Personal Democracy Forum. — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) June 9, 2017

.@SenGillibrand bringing the 🔥: "Fundamentally, if we're not helping people, we should go the fuck home." #PDF17 pic.twitter.com/0k9JR936e5 — Tyler S. Bugg (@tylersbugg) June 9, 2017

Kirsten Gillibrand speaking at NYU just now on Trump: "Has he kept his promises? No. Fuck no." — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) June 9, 2017

New DNC Chair Tom Perez seems to be rubbing off on other Dems already.

Democrats are imitating their own caricature version of Trump. They actually think this will work for them. It's not going very well so far. https://t.co/aD3ItMu803 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 9, 2017