At today’s White House presser, Sarah Huckabee Sanders fielded reporters’ questions instead of Sean Spicer:
"Just filling in for the day," said @SHSanders45 of conducting WH press briefing in place of @PressSec. pic.twitter.com/SIc5ejAqGm
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 5, 2017
Journos, Urban Radio Networks reporter & CNN commentator April Ryan in particular, didn’t want to give up until finding out where Spicer was:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Sean Spicer: "He's here today." https://t.co/pp6EUUp8OY
— Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) June 5, 2017
Why isn't Spicer briefing?
"There are a lot of demands on his schedule particularly because there's no comms director," @SHSanders45
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) June 5, 2017
Asked why she's briefing today not Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "Part of my job as well." He's taking on "little bit of extra duty."
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 5, 2017
Start the rumor mill!
Huckabee Sanders suggests Spicer is functioning as the de facto communications director and therefore is too busy to brief.
Um…
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 5, 2017
Spicer was reportedly in the building during the briefing:
Sean Spicer appeared to be leading a meeting in the press secretary's office after the briefing. Omarosa and Kellyanne were among attendees
— Hunter Walker (@hunterw) June 5, 2017