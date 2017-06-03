President Trump pulling the U.S. from the Paris Agreement among other moves has been a huge cause of concern for the Left, especially including certain former Obama administration officials whose self-awareness is nowhere in sight in a NY Times op-ed:

Who’s up for a lecture in the proper way to lead on the global stage from Susan “it was because of a video” Rice? Not many:

