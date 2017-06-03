President Trump pulling the U.S. from the Paris Agreement among other moves has been a huge cause of concern for the Left, especially including certain former Obama administration officials whose self-awareness is nowhere in sight in a NY Times op-ed:

Trump walked America off the global stage and threw away our leadership mantel. Now ALL of us must claim it back. https://t.co/fWYHn2SU6o — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) June 3, 2017

Who’s up for a lecture in the proper way to lead on the global stage from Susan “it was because of a video” Rice? Not many:

It is particularly embarrassing for the last admin to make this claim, given its discomfort w/ US dominance https://t.co/BPuQZH3QI3 https://t.co/6ta607dqGU — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 3, 2017

Now the previous administration cares about America's leadership role in the world? What happened to "leading from behind?" https://t.co/GVFDmUYrda — Chris Garrow (@cgarrow27) June 3, 2017

After 1000s killed with no leading from you at UN, lies about US ambassador murder, $ to Iran, & alienating Israel, please lecture us more. https://t.co/tO11HGWJ4U — Clayton Mark Turner (@CMT_82) June 3, 2017

And all because of a YouTube video. https://t.co/Q2ThtGWKGp — eyedoc11 (@EyeDoc11) June 3, 2017

