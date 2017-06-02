Once again, more "symbols of solidarity". The irony is laughable. When are you going to fly out DiCaprio for a speech? https://t.co/TIKHMlbrtJ — Sky Hartman (@Skyhartman) June 2, 2017

Cities around the world last night went “green” in celebration of the Paris Agreement, and mostly as a symbolic gesture to slam Trump for pulling out of the deal:

Buildings and landmarks around the world lit up in green in support of Paris climate accord. https://t.co/QIsfudKDbb pic.twitter.com/Z4Rjejwx4r — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 2, 2017

Tonight, Paris City Hall is turning green to stand for the #ParisAgreement #Cities4Climate pic.twitter.com/IfjHcpdcOm — C40 Cities (@c40cities) June 1, 2017

One World Trade Center, other buildings go green after Trump withdraws from Paris climate agreement. https://t.co/KpkqmMTsKL #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/xYm7zjhZOz — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 2, 2017

The irony is thick with this particular empty gesture:

I'm not sure keeping all the lights on is a great way to show you're for "climate science"…… https://t.co/hUShdclcMX — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 2, 2017

"Let's turn all the lights on to save the climate!" https://t.co/EX8JYRv9rU — Angela Morabito (@Bear2theRight) June 2, 2017

Leftists: How dare Trump withdraw from the Paris Accords! Also leftists: Let's burn more coal by illuminating city halls w/ green lights! — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) June 2, 2017

Ummmm….the lights are on and unless they're all solar-powered, you're all hypocrites. — Independent Stinker (@beauxtx1) June 2, 2017

Please. That's just wasting carbon to make a cheap, arrogant and COMPLETELY empty poltiical statement. They can all kindly shut up now. https://t.co/VRkErWvOk9 — Zanshi 惨死 (@zanshi1) June 2, 2017

What kind of energy powers those lights 🤔 https://t.co/7P57S2SDu7 — George (@jitotweets) June 2, 2017

If they were really serious, another approach might be taken:

Shouldn't the lights be OFF? Climate and all? — obamagate (@McCarthyKnew) June 2, 2017

The Irony is so rich and smug here.

Really want to make a statement?

Shut all of the lights off. https://t.co/CnmzZRpyWS — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) June 2, 2017

Why not turn all the lights off you want to save the planet? https://t.co/LT1HpfQN74 — Jason Heard (@jheard15) June 2, 2017

Shouldn't they turn lights off if they're worried about it? https://t.co/sqOPiS9P1P — Chad Kolton (@chadmkolton) June 2, 2017

You’d think so.