The Wyoming, Minnesota Police Department fielded a complaint in their own snarky way:
@wyomingpd Is this a police state? Man who would of thought you could force me put on a seat belt in my own car. More like revenue generator!
— AGuyFromKC (@AGuyFromKC) May 24, 2017
If you feel comfortable enough to tweet us and speak your mind about police states then you're not in a police state. #tryharderbrah https://t.co/zi5y8wS8Oy
— Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) May 24, 2017
