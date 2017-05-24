The Wyoming, Minnesota Police Department fielded a complaint in their own snarky way:

@wyomingpd Is this a police state? Man who would of thought you could force me put on a seat belt in my own car. More like revenue generator! — AGuyFromKC (@AGuyFromKC) May 24, 2017

If you feel comfortable enough to tweet us and speak your mind about police states then you're not in a police state. #tryharderbrah https://t.co/zi5y8wS8Oy — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) May 24, 2017

Best tweet ever nominee: https://t.co/vf8DmjWvEL — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) May 24, 2017

@ChrisLoesch Top five for the year so far — Arthur S Arena (@A_S_ARENA) May 24, 2017

I don't like to say "boom" – but this deserves a "boom" https://t.co/RZ3pbKjwW2 — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) May 24, 2017

I need a job snarking for a police department ASAP. https://t.co/61Ovip38A5 — David Edward (@_David_Edward) May 24, 2017