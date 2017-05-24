Stephen Colbert weighed in on the Trump budget in part this way:

Colbert trashes callous Trump's budget: “I believe children should go to the doctor and eat” https://t.co/OXI8l4Yfja #LSSC pic.twitter.com/n3sMq8OKro — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 24, 2017

Edgy:

Comedy used to be rebellious. Now it's about shilling for government spending. Pitiful. https://t.co/micvmjyt0J — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) May 24, 2017

People like Colbert enable the government to spend enough money to ensure future generations will become debt slaves to the USG. https://t.co/YPuE0vIsqm — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 24, 2017

TFW when you turn on a late night variety comedy show & get a Democrat lecture on the federal budget. https://t.co/BC0iQL5xdk — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2017

The late-night host’s level of concern over a government action’s impact on Americans wasn’t always as high as it is right now:

Oof. One more time: The shot, this week:

Video: Colbert's Radical Stance on Trump's Budget: 'Children Should Go to the Doctor and … https://t.co/Ou13YQPlFr pic.twitter.com/j25F75ixZ5 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 24, 2017

And the chaser, three years ago when millions were losing insurance plans due to the implementation of Obamacare:

Colbert and Sir Patrick Stewart parody Obamacare "horror story" victims (VIDEO): http://t.co/EEfMiF72Wa pic.twitter.com/EIDD4l3CpN — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) March 4, 2014

Things sure changed fast!