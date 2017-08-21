On the plus side, Meghan McCain reported last week that her father had completed his first round of radiation and chemotherapy, and she and her father took in the eclipse together on Monday.

My father completed first round radiation/chemo. His resilience & strength is incredible. Fight goes on, here's to small wins. #fuckcancer — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 18, 2017

That’s fantastic news. But are we happy with Sen. John McCain this week or cranky? We’re still pretty cranky about that vote that helped kill the Obamacare repeal, which was precisely what had compelled so many Republicans to hold their noses, head to the polls, and put the GOP back in charge (theoretically speaking).

But as many times as we’ve written posts about the injustice of “old white men” writing most of the country’s legislation, McCain’s weekend photo sort of gave us a new perspective on the whole issue.

The three amigos together again! pic.twitter.com/IciasfFaPJ — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 19, 2017

Um … original Amigo Steve Martin thought it was cute, so that’s something.

All best from me, a uni-amigo. https://t.co/VuO99RbwrC — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) August 20, 2017

But we want to see Lindsey Graham and Joe Lieberman in shorts about as much as we want to see Alex Jones running around shirtless. This is why there’s a dress code in the Capitol, for goodness sake … not to oppress women but to spare them from this.

Hahaha! Ohhh man, the captioning of this pic. Because I'm a Catholic, I can't tweet my initial thoughts. https://t.co/4BLfHL9w6R — Stubbornly Me. (@lybr3) August 19, 2017

They all get on my nerves, but this pic is cute b/c they look genuinely happy. It's nice when your buddies visit you when you're sick. https://t.co/2rPJiGM5PW — HereWeGoAgain (@NotSoSilentMajo) August 19, 2017

my three favorite democrats https://t.co/3Cqhws99wF — CapGunWarrior (@BKeachDay) August 19, 2017

Are liberals gonna tear down these ancient statues? https://t.co/jCPR4nFUnl — 6t (rerefollow) (@Fake6t) August 19, 2017

These guys are throwbacks from an era where Congress got anything done. They are still here because they adapted to how society changes https://t.co/PIB6IRZXU3 — Peter Klausner (@pklaus_17) August 19, 2017

Congress, as representatives of the people, could have gotten the Obamacare repeal that was promised done. See, we are still cranky.

This is what some of the men responsible for the downfall and destruction of traditional society look like. https://t.co/0OWSRqxZW3 — Red Pill (@IWillRedPillYou) August 20, 2017

That’s another way of looking at it.

On left, man with Plan Z to repeal/replace ACA; center, 51st vote against Plan Y; right, 60th vote to pass ACA 👇https://t.co/onZq3uHF2s — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) August 19, 2017

john mccain looks like he's about to invite u to his all vinyl disco night in the Mile Ex where he'll dj w 4 other white dudes "all night!" https://t.co/35WnDZ4eYr — locke screene (@jacquesgreene) August 19, 2017

Aren't y'all supposed to be in bathtubs on a hilltop overlooking a peaceful lake while a soothing narrator talks about "for daily use"? https://t.co/J7TlHKQ9IF — KeepCalmAndDrawl (@FormerlyFormer) August 19, 2017

We’re done here. Just for fun, though … who’s pictured in the photo of your three-person legislative dream team, currently in office or not?

* * *

