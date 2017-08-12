Twitter’s trending topics on Saturday were dominated by the marches, violent clashes, and apparent instance of vehicular homicide in Charlottesville, Va. Among the trending terms were #Charlottesville, #Virginia, Nazi, White Supremacists, Unite the Right, and Many Sides.

That last entry was a reference to President Trump’s televised statement on the violence in Virginia, during which he condemned hatred, bigotry, and violence which he said was coming from “many sides.”

Trump blames "many sides" for violent clashes between protesters and white supremacists in Va., @JonLemire writes. https://t.co/GqBb4FzQ8L — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2017

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides. On many sides." –@POTUS — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) August 12, 2017

And FWIW, have asked the White House what the president meant by his "on many sides" comment. https://t.co/SY4P9sGawx — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) August 12, 2017

I asked the White House what @POTUS meant by "on many sides." The response, from a WH official –> pic.twitter.com/pw3WZAMG1A — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) August 12, 2017

And clearly, by attributing bigotry and violence to “many sides” and not to “white supremacists” in particular, Trump fell short in his statement in the opinion of just about everyone on social media, it seems.

"on many sides," oh christ, Trump — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) August 12, 2017

Trump says "we condemn violence on many sides". This is a major cop out. #Charlottesville — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) August 12, 2017

When terrorists abroad plow cars into crowds Trump condemns "radical Islam." But when it happens here, he talks of violence "on many sides." — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 12, 2017

Did Trump really say that he condemns the violence on "many sides"? The white folks with tiki torches brought the violence, own it. — deray mckesson (@deray) August 12, 2017

Note the President using the term "many sides." Given the chance, he didn't condemn these white supremacists and neo-Nazis by name. https://t.co/SiBDqGCwYv — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 12, 2017

On "many sides?" This tragedy was fomented by white supremacists & neo-Nazis. What signal did the @POTUS just send? https://t.co/WtoFyEpOAf — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 12, 2017

Trump ignores reporters' questions:

-Do you want the support of these white nationalists groups?

-Would you call this terrorism, sir? pic.twitter.com/szXVWQMXe5 — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 12, 2017

What's stunning is we've done these will Trump or won't Trump fully disavow racism/white supremacy news cycles several times already. https://t.co/6lNvrHkJpN — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 12, 2017

David Duke. Star of David graphic tweet. White supremacist RTs. Not to mention the birtherism Trump stoked for years. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 12, 2017

None of these moments scared Republicans away. Now, w/ #Charlottesville to add to the list, there's no reason to assume things will change. — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 12, 2017

No member of GOP leadership has called on POTUS to be more forceful today https://t.co/COE523L0GU — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 12, 2017

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times tweeted that no member of the GOP leadership had called on the president to be more forceful, and she was right for about four minutes, when Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado issued a follow-up to an earlier tweet.

Praying for those hurt & killed today in Charlottesville. This is nothing short of domestic terrorism & should be named as such. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism. https://t.co/PaPNiPPAoW — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) August 12, 2017

And much like Mike Huckabee, Gardner found himself winning praise for denouncing white supremacy by name.

1st Republican Senator I've seen call out Trump https://t.co/VSakesu8Tc — Kate Nocera (@KateNocera) August 12, 2017

Wow: Cory Gardner calls out Trump https://t.co/ORuCAelsim — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) August 12, 2017

Wow. GOP Senator calling out Trump. https://t.co/KO14T1Phha — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) August 12, 2017

Not just a GOP senator here, but the one in charge of electing Republican senators in 2018 > https://t.co/DIM4w1R1oe — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) August 12, 2017

REPUBLICAN Senator Cory Gardner tweeting that the President was not specific enough in his remarks. https://t.co/TMg5aOy1fF — Chris Donovan (@chrisdonovan) August 12, 2017

Many Republicans privately wincing at president's response and his failure to call out white supremacists. Sen. Gardner did it out loud. https://t.co/ShxY9IaGFJ — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) August 12, 2017

From a Republican Senator to POTUS… https://t.co/ukfSVfmU26 — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) August 12, 2017

This is particularly striking given the source: a prominent GOP senator. https://t.co/ilyOwPZMgL — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) August 12, 2017

A Republican senator pleading with Trump to condemn violent white supremacists on the streets of the US. https://t.co/DcQU34nyMo — Claude Moraes MEP (@Claude_Moraes) August 12, 2017

We almost hate to say it, but she’s right. Just look at the reaction to “fire and fury.”

"On many sides" may become one of the most inflaming clauses uttered in a long time. — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) August 12, 2017

