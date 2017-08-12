As Twitchy reported, the words “many sides” began trending on Twitter soon after President Trump made a televised statement on the violence currently rocking Charlottesville, Va., with critics calling him out for decrying hatred and bigotry that came from “many sides,” not from white supremacists who’d marched through the city.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner was perhaps the first high-ranking Republican to demand the president “call evil by its name,” and it wasn’t long afterward that Sen. Orrin Hatch, in a tweet signed with his initials, used the exact same words to encourage the president to denounce “Nazi ideas … here at home.”

That was a pretty powerful statement.

Trending

Sen. Marco Rubio also seems to have called for the president to denounce white supremacy and terrorism (which, if referring to the car ramming the crowd, might be premature … best to wait for more from police).

Though some criticized Rubio as if he were praising Trump for his statement, it seems pretty clear he’s joining his fellow senators in saying the statement did not go far enough.

To be fair, Trump has made it pretty clear he won’t hesitate to call out Republican senators by name in his tweets and public statements; just ask Mitch McConnell.

Will the president get some sort of do-over — maybe a written statement issued later today, or another live statement dedicated solely to the violence that took place in Charlottesville Saturday? He did issue a tweet in response to news that a woman had been killed in that car attack.

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #CharlottesvilleDonald Trumpmany sidesmarco rubioNazi ideasOrrin Hatchwhite supremacy