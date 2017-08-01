A new Rasmussen poll of 1,000 likely voters found the number of citizens who believe states should issue driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants is at its highest since 2007, although they still account for only 28 percent of Americans. Meanwhile, a whopping 61 percent surveyed remain opposed to issuing licenses to those in the country illegally.

As Rasmussen notes, though, California, one of 12 states that allows illegal immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses, is on track to issue nearly 1 million by the end of 2017.

Keep in mind that many who consider having to produce a photo ID to vote a form of voter suppression maintain that it’s too difficult to obtain a free voter ID from the bureau of motor vehicles — not to mention racist.

