The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Thursday morning heard from comedian Adam Carolla and Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro on “Challenges to Freedom of Speech on College Campuses.”

Anyone who thinks that was a waste of the committee’s time is encouraged to view footage of the rioting in Berkeley that forced Milo Yiannopoulos to cancel his appearance, or read about the professor who was hospitalized by a mob trying to keep Charles Murray from leaving Middlebury College after they disrupted his speech.

Carolla, who teamed up with Dennis Prager to make the film “No Safe Spaces,” gave a couple of previews of his appearance. He appeared on Fox News with Tucker Carlson Wednesday night:

Carolla also published a piece in the Daily Beast Wednesday in which he likened the contemporary college campus to “your four-year-old daughter’s bedroom where one can shut out the challenges and facts of the outside world.”

Shapiro told the committee about his own experiences, such as his being banned from speaking at DePaul University.

Shapiro and Carolla both touched on a common theme: in short, campus administrators need to act like adults and hold students responsible for their actions.

