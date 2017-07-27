The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Thursday morning heard from comedian Adam Carolla and Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro on “Challenges to Freedom of Speech on College Campuses.”

Ben Shapiro and Adam Carolla testify about free speech on campus https://t.co/VS9J9YPcOb pic.twitter.com/EROrHptN2o — HotAir.com (@hotairblog) July 27, 2017

Great panel today before the oversight committee discussing free speech on college campuses: https://t.co/AHkcaqFCkd pic.twitter.com/bB5hATSk3G — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 27, 2017

.@Jim_Jordan: The silencing of opposing opinions is detrimental to an educational environment where students learn and engage in discourse. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 27, 2017

Anyone who thinks that was a waste of the committee’s time is encouraged to view footage of the rioting in Berkeley that forced Milo Yiannopoulos to cancel his appearance, or read about the professor who was hospitalized by a mob trying to keep Charles Murray from leaving Middlebury College after they disrupted his speech.

Carolla, who teamed up with Dennis Prager to make the film “No Safe Spaces,” gave a couple of previews of his appearance. He appeared on Fox News with Tucker Carlson Wednesday night:

Carolla also published a piece in the Daily Beast Wednesday in which he likened the contemporary college campus to “your four-year-old daughter’s bedroom where one can shut out the challenges and facts of the outside world.”

testifying before Congress this morninghttps://t.co/2cxIMnVJzI — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) July 27, 2017

Shapiro told the committee about his own experiences, such as his being banned from speaking at DePaul University.

"Dangerous and inane" is how @benshapiro describes the anti-free speech actions of campus leftists. #FreeSpeechMatters — YAF (@yaf) July 27, 2017

"There has to be some sort of ramification" for leftist agitators who shut down speech, notes @benshapiro. — YAF (@yaf) July 27, 2017

.@benshapiro: What I'm seeing is people who are not engaging in free speech designed to enrich the debate but shut down the debate. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 27, 2017

"They don't have any rational standards" says @benshapiro of leftist administrators who decide what speech is acceptable on campus. — YAF (@yaf) July 27, 2017

"At DePaul University I was threatened with arrest if I walked onto campus," recalls @benshapiro of his YAF lecture with @CHSommers. — YAF (@yaf) July 27, 2017

Shapiro and Carolla both touched on a common theme: in short, campus administrators need to act like adults and hold students responsible for their actions.

.@adamcarolla's testimony before the House Oversight Committee is the best thing of 2017. Absolutely hysterical. https://t.co/fDnQOne6JV — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) July 27, 2017

The snowflakes❄️need to toughen up in college so they won't melt once they enter the real world 🌎 Continued coddling won't help 👶 — Elise Pothier (@GodBlessUSofA) July 27, 2017

