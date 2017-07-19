So here’s the chaser to all of the shots this afternoon about the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity … you know, the hot takes on how Republicans keep insisting voter fraud is a problem just as an excuse to further pursue their “voter suppression” efforts, like photo ID.

Yep.

According to the Washington Post:

The investigation found that 97 letter carriers took time off, sometimes weeks, to take part in the union’s Labor 2016 program, canvassing, making phone calls and working on other get-out-the-vote efforts to help elect Clinton and other pro-labor candidates. The workers were dispatched to battleground states, including Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio. They were reimbursed for their unpaid leave by the union’s political action committee.

The time-off-to-campaign-at-any-cost practice was brought to lawmakers’ attention by a letter carrier in Wisconsin, who testified that the absence on short notice of multiple employees at his post office and those in nearby towns left them short-staffed and paying out overtime to the workers who stayed behind. One letter carrier was gone five weeks.

Gone five weeks? Did anyone search the woods around Chappaqua?

Trending

Frankly, we’re shocked … to find out that this was actually uncovered and reported, not to learn it was happening. The investigation found the practice dates to the 1990s.

“The Postal Service, on the recommendation of the Office of Special Counsel, did not take action against the high-level official or others, angering several Republicans on the Senate committee.”

According to investigators, the National Association of Letter Carriers emailed local postal managers across the country a list of letter carriers it wanted to be released to campaign, “even if their absence would cause havoc and require overtime.”

Zing!

* * *

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: campaignDemocratshatch actHillary Clintoninvestigationpostal serviceunionWashington Post