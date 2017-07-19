So here’s the chaser to all of the shots this afternoon about the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity … you know, the hot takes on how Republicans keep insisting voter fraud is a problem just as an excuse to further pursue their “voter suppression” efforts, like photo ID.

Postal Service broke law in pushing time off for workers to campaign for Clinton, investigation finds https://t.co/deI6Fk2N0H — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 19, 2017

Violates Hatch Act — skipador (@Skipador) July 19, 2017

Yep.

So CNN running with this all day? https://t.co/1c0r0ztjxe — JWF (@JammieWF) July 19, 2017

Unless it's a lost USPS plane, don't count on it — (((Fusilli Spock))) (@awstar11) July 19, 2017

According to the Washington Post:

The investigation found that 97 letter carriers took time off, sometimes weeks, to take part in the union’s Labor 2016 program, canvassing, making phone calls and working on other get-out-the-vote efforts to help elect Clinton and other pro-labor candidates. The workers were dispatched to battleground states, including Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio. They were reimbursed for their unpaid leave by the union’s political action committee. … The time-off-to-campaign-at-any-cost practice was brought to lawmakers’ attention by a letter carrier in Wisconsin, who testified that the absence on short notice of multiple employees at his post office and those in nearby towns left them short-staffed and paying out overtime to the workers who stayed behind. One letter carrier was gone five weeks.

Gone five weeks? Did anyone search the woods around Chappaqua?

Whaaaat? The establishment was pro-Clinton & anti-Trump?! No waaaaay!!!😵 — Jack🇬🇧🇺🇸🔹 (@JG_Conservative) July 19, 2017

Is anyone surprised? — Tracie whitmore (@Traciewhitmore3) July 19, 2017

Frankly, we’re shocked … to find out that this was actually uncovered and reported, not to learn it was happening. The investigation found the practice dates to the 1990s.

Surprised the post is reporting this.😲 — HoosierinKy (@KMacinNWI) July 19, 2017

No way!! WAPO actually posts a story about the unethical workings of liberals?? I'm shocked — Parker Atwood (@playingaviolin) July 19, 2017

Washington Post is reporting this? Are you guys sick? Did you forget about Russia? Have you been taken over by Breitbart? — Pumpkin Osorno (@PumpkinOsorno) July 19, 2017

Hard to believe, isn't it? — tonyb1957 😎🍸 (@tonyb1957) July 19, 2017

What a shocker. — CheckerBoardMafia (@CheckerBDMafia) July 19, 2017

The Left breaking the law? No way!! — Deadpool (@DeadpoolRunning) July 19, 2017

And I am sure nothing will be done about. After all it was for Hillary. — Angela Tribble (@angela_tribble) July 19, 2017

“The Postal Service, on the recommendation of the Office of Special Counsel, did not take action against the high-level official or others, angering several Republicans on the Senate committee.”

TO BE FAIR .. they were probably TOLD, by their employer, to campaign for her. — Lynette (@lynette530) July 19, 2017

According to investigators, the National Association of Letter Carriers emailed local postal managers across the country a list of letter carriers it wanted to be released to campaign, “even if their absence would cause havoc and require overtime.”

Just one more thing it couldn't deliver — Johnny Staccato (@peakeman) July 19, 2017

Zing!

* * *

Related: