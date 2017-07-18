Yes, the Daily Mail’s David Martosko was in discussions recently to become the Trump administration’s press secretary, but don’t let that color his advice on trusting PPP’s polls. Actually, following Election Day 2016, it’s probably best that every major political pollster include some sort of “For Entertainment Purposes Only” disclaimer with every new release.

Before you swallow that PPP poll about Trump trailing every Democrat in 2020 matchups, look at their 2016 polls. https://t.co/KkZjJItO3J — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 18, 2017

So what’s this about Trump trailing not quite every Democrat (Hillary wasn’t an option) in several hypothetical 2020 matchups? According to a Public Policy Polling poll of 836 registered voters (self-reported as 42 percent Democrats, 31 percent Republicans, and 27 percent Independent/Other), President Trump loses in match ups against old-timers like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and up-and-comers like Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. Everybody, really.

Poll: Trump would lose in hypothetical races against Sanders, Biden, Warren, Harris, Booker https://t.co/ZSnrGEvgW5 pic.twitter.com/EZfE3ZODF3 — The Hill (@thehill) July 18, 2017

However, he could still shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and come off looking pretty good to his base, in case he needs a quick popularity boost or something. And remember: Trump praised PPP in a 2015 tweet as “highly respected.” (Of course, that poll showed him at No. 1 in Iowa.)

Public Policy Polling trolling @realDonaldTrump . This thread is incredible. https://t.co/b7jDjPnyiI — Online Mind Meld (@KeeganMC) July 18, 2017

Our new national poll finds Donald Trump losing just about every battle he's involved in right now: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Voters wish that Barack Obama was still President instead of Trump, 53/40: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Voters wish that Hillary Clinton was President instead of Trump, 49/42: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Trump is losing all of his media fights. Voters trust NBC and ABC more 56/38, CBS more 56/39, NYT more 55/38: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Even after last month's difficulty voters trust CNN more than Trump 54/39. And trust WaPo more than him 53/38: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Only 37% of voters think Trump is honest, 57% say he's not. 52% outright describe him as a 'liar,' 40% disagree: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Only 35% of voters support Trump's border wall, 57% are opposed to it: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Trump loses hypothetical contests to Joe Biden (54/39) and Bernie Sanders (52/39). 12-13% of Trump voters flip: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Trump also loses matches to Elizabeth Warren (49/42), Cory Booker (45/40), and Kamala Harris (41/40): https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Trump does 'win' one question we asked- by a 42/35 spread voters say they think he's more corrupt than Nixon: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Telling- if Trump shot someone on 5th Avenue, 45% of his voters would still approve. 29% disapprove, 26% not sure: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Only 35% of voters think best path forward on health care is repealing ACA, 58% say keep it and make fixes: https://t.co/FX9sYGiFNc — PublicPolicyPolling (@ppppolls) July 18, 2017

Don't worry David. We ALL learned in 2015/16 that Political Polls are all meant to SHAPE (i.e. Manipulate) Public Opinion – not reflect it. — Dean Wright (@vfx_dude) July 18, 2017

Hey, 2020 could make for a great show if enough polls like this one convince Sens. Harris and Booker to jump into the presidential primary with Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders and maybe even Mark Zuckerberg and some surprise guests.

Here’s where things get twisted, though: Public Policy Polling was jazzed to have been called “highly respected” by Trump in 2015, so much so they repeated it in all caps:

But if 52 percent of those polled this week called Trump an outright liar, was he telling the truth then?

* * *

