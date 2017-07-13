The organizers of the Women’s March were in a bit of a lull. Sure, the original Women’s March was a success by just about any standard, drawing both tremendous publicity and massive crowds worldwide of men and women in pussy hats, who were then treated to some sort of free-form word jazz from Ashley Judd about her menstrual cycle.

Part of the appeal of that first march, though, was that it was so formless: despite some dubious claims that it had nothing to do with Donald Trump, it had everything to do with Donald Trump and his surprise defeat of Hillary Clinton. The agenda onstage, for those who tried to follow it, was all over the place, but at least you knew the person in the crowd next to you hated Trump too.

But to stay viable, the Women’s March has to grow beyond the pussy hats and confront specific issues. The anti-gun, anti-NRA field is already crowded with players, but that NRA ad featuring Dana Loesch and scenes of leftist mobs rioting in the streets touched a lot of nerves.

The Women’s March is holding its #NRA2DOJ protest Friday, and Loesch is devoting her radio show to countering their message. A lot of people on social media, too, are displaying avatars in solidarity.

Here’s the pitch from the Women’s March:

Help us take on the NRA! We need your support. Donate to support the Women's March from #NRA2DOJ:https://t.co/suwT5PdqsG pic.twitter.com/Tqmwr5ESaL — Women's March (@womensmarch) July 11, 2017

And here’s the response, often accompanied by the hashtag, #NotMyMarch.

Are you conservative? Do you stand for freedom?

Then stand with @DLoesch tomorrow as #WomensMarch stands against her https://t.co/uHjdi9PTXq — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) July 13, 2017

BIG NEWS: I sold the #DanaRadio show tomorrow at higher rates specifically as a “Nation Wide Protest Episode.” Details to come. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 13, 2017

“Farrakhan’s Anarchist Angels?” Not that Loesch and the NRA were pulling any punches before, but damn.

Nobody who praises or supports Louis Farrakhan has any moral authority to judge @DLoesch or anyone else at the @NRA END. OF. STORY. https://t.co/BauvxLXqRj — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 11, 2017

Damn girl, @DLoesch ! Glad I'm on your side. Eeesh! 💥💥💥 — Melissa P (@mkp513) July 13, 2017

WOW!! Get them girl! 👊 — JenPal4Trump (@Pal4Trump) July 13, 2017

EPIC VIDEO!! — ReadIslamHistory (@Andromedekd) July 13, 2017

I mean, like, damn. That felt like a howitzer to the face. Just damn. #nowords — Doc's Blanket (@Brv0dawg) July 13, 2017

BOOM 💥 @DLoesch just brought the truth hammer down on @womensmarch & terrorist supporter @lsarsour there's no coming back from that. Ouch! — BuckInTennessee (@BuckInTennessee) July 14, 2017

Preach it — David Blumhagen (@david6mm) July 13, 2017

* * *

Update:

Fox News was kind enough to upload video of Loesch’s appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

* * *

