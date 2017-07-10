We’re old enough to remember a couple of weeks there when the New York Times and the Washington Post were taking turns dropping a Trump-related bombshell every weeknight, usually sometime between 5:30 and 6 p.m.

A lot of those bombshells were straight-up duds that fizzled out overnight, while others eventually led to D.C. area bars opening early for James Comey watch parties … and then those fizzled out.

Monday night’s bombshell report from the New York Times must be the big one, right? Sure, it could use a named source or two to go on record, but for now the Times is reporting that not only did Donald Trump Jr. meet with a Russian lawyer who was said to have had some compromising information on Hillary Clinton — an email reveals he was told it was part of a government effort to assist his bid for the presidency.

Yep.

Unprincipled thugs who want to win at all costs? Let’s just stick to the Trump campaign right now.

That’s three tolls of the bell from Howard Fineman — that or his microwave popcorn is ready.

According to three people with knowledge of the email, hmm?

Yes, where is the email?

Until that’s made public, lawyers are doing the talking.

