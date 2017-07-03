Let’s just get this out of the way up front: this was just a cheap, shameless stunt by a political opponent to gain some publicity against a popular sitting senator … and we kind of love it.

V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, an Indian-born American who is challenging Sen. Elizabeth Warren for her Senate seat in 2018, noted Sunday that the Senator had refused his birthday gift: a DNA test. (Editor’s note: We’ve blurred out Warren’s address.)

Seeing as he has “Defeat #FakeIndian Elizabeth Warren” right at the top of his campaign website, it’s pretty clear what Ayyadurai was trying to prove. Fox News picked up on the stunt:

We’ll be honest: We don’t know much about Ayyadurai and his political platform, but he’s certainly captured our attention.

Well, he’s persistent.

