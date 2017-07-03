Let’s just get this out of the way up front: this was just a cheap, shameless stunt by a political opponent to gain some publicity against a popular sitting senator … and we kind of love it.

V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, an Indian-born American who is challenging Sen. Elizabeth Warren for her Senate seat in 2018, noted Sunday that the Senator had refused his birthday gift: a DNA test. (Editor’s note: We’ve blurred out Warren’s address.)

This is the greatest tweet I've ever seen in my life https://t.co/GQUnEsS8K6 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) July 3, 2017

Seeing as he has “Defeat #FakeIndian Elizabeth Warren” right at the top of his campaign website, it’s pretty clear what Ayyadurai was trying to prove. Fox News picked up on the stunt:

Elizabeth Warren's Indian born challenger for senate makes a dig by sending her a DNA ancestry test pic.twitter.com/qqAl3y8nJy — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 3, 2017

Now THIS is frikkin hilarious! I like Mr. Shiva already, Bwahahaha!!!! 😂😂 — wolf (@greywolfgrafix) July 3, 2017

Insanly hilarious, I just want to tweet about it all day. @va_shiva my new fav follow. LOL — Trumpology (@trumpology) July 3, 2017

@SenWarren take the darn test. You may be in for a surprise and discover you are descended from one of the Twelve Tribes (of Israel)! — Lawrence (@lftbronson) July 3, 2017

We’ll be honest: We don’t know much about Ayyadurai and his political platform, but he’s certainly captured our attention.

Best $99 Campaign Ad EVER!!! — CCCINNC🌹 (@CCCINNC) July 3, 2017

I've followed him online for weeks…he keeps, ahem, banging the war drum of "send a real Indian to beat a fake Indian". 🙂 — prayerborne (@prayerborne) July 3, 2017

Well, he’s persistent.

That's surely going to ruffle some feathers. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) July 3, 2017

You are definitely my candidate for Senate in MA in 2018! You are rational and make perfect sense! What a concept. — marie (@singsandsews) July 3, 2017

