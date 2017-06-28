Conor Beck at the Washington Free Beacon caught this monstrosity on video yesterday afternoon, and just like some curious beast pulled from the deep, we can only gather around and wonder what the hell it is we’re looking at.

It would appear to be House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi once again citing her faith in mysterious ways.

For those who can’t bear to hit the play button, Beck writes:

Pelosi invoked God to appeal to Republicans across the aisle. “I know my colleagues are people of faith,”Pelosi said. “They tell us that all the time.” “So, this is God’s creation, we have a real responsibility to it,” she continued. “To minister to the needs of God’s creation is an act of worship. To ignore those needs is to dishonor the God who made us.”

So … she’s saying that Obamacare ministers to the needs of God’s creation, and to repeal it would dishonor God?

* * *

