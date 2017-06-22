Was that photo of President Obama’s staffers looking sad taken right after they’d all had their memories wiped, like, with a cloth, or just before?

No one who worked in or around the White House between 2008 and 2016 seems to remember anything that went on there; either that, or a total lack of self-awareness was a prerequisite for working there.

Jen Psaki is very likely right when she says people are more concerned with losing their health care than with Rep. Nancy Pelosi keeping or losing the title of House Minority Leader. What’s this “will” business, though?

Betting the American people will care more about having their healthcare taken away than who the Minority Leader is in the House… — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 22, 2017

Just double-checking to make sure this is a new tweet and not a classic that got thrown back in the hopper.

Your former boss wiping your entire party out over it certainly proves that https://t.co/zG1wfYzr4c — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2017

Ouch.

Your old boss wiped out Dems across the country. Voters are a lot more clever than you think. — Jeremy Stein (@Steinmeister85) June 23, 2017

Obama already did, Hashtag Sally.And it cost him 1100 seats nationwide. Take a seat while we erase him from historyhttps://t.co/oze4tfDNFt — Chelsea's Resumé™ (@EF517_V2) June 22, 2017

Obamacare certainly proved that! Completely burned down the entire Dem party over Obamacare, maybe you remember. — Archon (@The_Archon) June 23, 2017

they did care; that's why she's now minority leader — Nino (@baldingschemer) June 23, 2017

You can tell ’cause she’s not carrying that giant novelty gavel around everywhere she goes

Um…the reason she's minority leader and no longer speaker is because she lied to the American ppl about their healthcare. Nice try tho. — Crash Campbell (@Boognish12) June 22, 2017

Considering your bosses train wreck of a bill is what gutted your party the last 8 yrs & cost you all 3 branches..we got what we wanted — jbird-7 (@jbird_15) June 22, 2017

If this was tweeted in 2010 you would have respect. — SuzanneElizabeth (@Suz_Eliz69) June 22, 2017

Are you tweeting this about Obamacare?!? Cuz that would seem appropriate. — ✨SafeWord: Apples ✨ (@SafeWordApples) June 23, 2017

The millions who lost their insurance due to Obamacare certainly did. That's why you lost both houses of Congress and the presidency. — eyedoc11 (@EyeDoc11) June 22, 2017

This is an insult to the people who lost their health insurance plans under Obamacare. — Donna (@Donnabee511) June 22, 2017

Just curious: Was PolitiFact’s “Lie of the Year” trophy shipped over to the Obama Presidential Library, or is he keeping that on display in his new house?

I cared when Obama took mine away. And my doctor. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 22, 2017

like when I lost my plan a few years ago? — Craig (@KC11A18A) June 22, 2017

Don't talk to me about healthcare. My family has lost 3 plans and the cost doubled. #clueless #Obamacare — Heidi Marksbury (@heidi_marksbury) June 22, 2017

I lost my plan and doctor in 2012, now I pay 3x more per month with a 4x more deductible with fewer options, so yea keep this rhetoric plz — ⚾#WarDamnSoftball❌⚾ (@tnrobertson) June 22, 2017

My health care was taken away Jen. It's the worst it's ever been for me as a working paying adult since ACA. Ur not woke. — Bud Merano (@NotARINO_40) June 23, 2017

Do it. Stay on your path. The steady self-inflicted implosion is more entertaining every single day. Looking forward to the end. — Mara Lowe (@skippyisanidiot) June 22, 2017

* * *

Related: