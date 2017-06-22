Was that photo of President Obama’s staffers looking sad taken right after they’d all had their memories wiped, like, with a cloth, or just before?

No one who worked in or around the White House between 2008 and 2016 seems to remember anything that went on there; either that, or a total lack of self-awareness was a prerequisite for working there.

Jen Psaki is very likely right when she says people are more concerned with losing their health care than with Rep. Nancy Pelosi keeping or losing the title of House Minority Leader. What’s this “will” business, though?

Just double-checking to make sure this is a new tweet and not a classic that got thrown back in the hopper.

Ouch.

Trending

You can tell ’cause she’s not carrying that giant novelty gavel around everywhere she goes

Just curious: Was PolitiFact’s “Lie of the Year” trophy shipped over to the Obama Presidential Library, or is he keeping that on display in his new house?

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen Psakiminority leaderNancy PelosiObamaCareSenate health care bill