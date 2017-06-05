As Twitchy reported not long ago, The Intercept started a buzz on Twitter with its write-up of a newly completed NSA report detailing Russian efforts to hack local election officials using stolen data.

As some noted, those efforts had been reported on last fall; what was new was the leak of the NSA’s report, and it looks like at least one person will get a shock out it — the government contractor who’s being charged with leaking classified materials to a news outlet.

The Justice Department issued a press release Monday:

A criminal complaint was filed in the Southern District of Georgia today charging Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a federal contractor from Augusta, Georgia, with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet, in violation of 18 U.S.C. Section 793(e).

Winner was arrested by the FBI at her home on Saturday, June 3, and appeared in federal court in Augusta this afternoon.

Winner is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation assigned to a U.S. government agency facility in Georgia. She has been employed at the facility since on or about February 13, and has held a Top Secret clearance during that time. On or about May 9, Winner printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information from an intelligence community agency, and unlawfully retained it. Approximately a few days later, Winner unlawfully transmitted by mail the intelligence reporting to an online news outlet.

Trending

Yes, Reality Winner.

That … was absolutely the last thing that would have occurred to us, if ever. But, yes, it should be pretty terrifying. Then again, she’s practically Wonder Woman.

Mail more, but please note new return address:

* * *

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chargesclassifiedcontractorJustice DepartmentleakNSAThe Intercept