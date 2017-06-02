When President Trump announced Thursday afternoon that he’d be pulling the United States out of the Paris Agreement, he did add that he’d be open to renegotiating the terms as long as American interests were protected.

Considering the future of the very planet is at stake, after all was said and done Thursday, it turned out the United States didn’t need the climate accord, and the rest of the world didn’t need the United States to participate. The United Nations made it clear that no single party, certainly not America, could force renegotiation of the historic treaty that isn’t a treaty at all as far as the U.S. is concerned.

#ParisAgreement, a historic treaty signed by 194 & ratified by 147 counties, cannot be renegotiated based on the request of a single Party. https://t.co/9vmbmzriJL — United Nations (@UN) June 2, 2017

The United States was in the Paris Agreement in name only as the treaty was never ratified — Simeon Standfast (@AdamJamesLocke) June 2, 2017

Problem is, it was not ratified by US Senate as a treaty entered into by US is supposed to be. — Reality Check (@Shoelace68S) June 2, 2017

Plenty of American citizens apologized to the United Nations on behalf of the country, but these are not those citizens.

UN has no say in our nation's decisions. We can defund any project that isn't good for our nation. Defund UN too. — Ann (@ann27610444) June 2, 2017

NOT by a single party, but by an AMAZING COUNTRY who's sick & tired of your/not our global agenda! — LTJ (@lijones314) June 2, 2017

No but it can be made better by a single Nation-state vs all 147 countries and all of you know better America will persevere!! — STCUSA (@USAstc1787) June 2, 2017

and that is The American Accords — STCUSA (@USAstc1787) June 2, 2017

France, Germany, and Italy issued a joint statement of their own for good measure confirming that the climate treaty can’t be renegotiated, which is fine, since the U.S. Senate never ratified it.

BREAKING: France, Germany, Italy issue joint statement saying Paris climate accord can't be renegotiated. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 1, 2017

Then I guess we're stuck. I mean, we ratified the treaty and every- —wait, what? We never ratified the treaty? Well then! — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) June 1, 2017

Can't find it in the Constitution where they have to sign off on what we do. https://t.co/bPzepyRFOl — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 2, 2017

Can't find it in the constitution where Obama could unilaterally create treaties. Trump got this one right. — Jacob Haas (@Haas4Liberty) June 2, 2017

Well, I think they are saying there will be no renegotiation. Works for me. The giant global tax scam is dead for us. Yes! — T.R. The Science Guy (@ctsa) June 2, 2017

God forbid we renegotiate a non binding agreement that allows countries to set their own goals. Good thing that we are out! — AlariWild (@Alari_Wild) June 2, 2017

As usual, they fail to understand. We're not writing the damned check! Understand? — Dean Trovinger (@grayhawk1853) June 2, 2017

@AP Then, as President Trump said, that's fine. We will walk away. Let them pay for all of it. — @Hensel4 (@henselaustin) June 2, 2017

If they don't want to renegotiate, then we'll just stay out. #Works4me #Covfefe — Chelle (@indymem) June 2, 2017

Sounds good to me — Anthony Casella (@AnthonyCasella3) June 2, 2017

Other countries dictating their position on us hasn't worked well in past history — Bob Hartsough (@Hoosier7883) June 2, 2017

Oh well. Good. They can spend their money for a change. 👏 — Kathy (@bowtie88) June 2, 2017

I don't want to pay for a Euro Slush Fund under the guise of 'climate change'. And no accountability for the world's worst polluters? NO — I Am Verus (@syjere17) June 1, 2017

Should add the UN to the defunding; how about we pay no more than the lowest amount paid by any country, rent free is our share. — A Hulse (@Adler1944) June 2, 2017

This, to me, completely undermines the argument of catastrophic #ClimateChange and the need of this accord… — iknowurbutwhatami (@Miss__Storm) June 2, 2017

Huh? So it's the end of the world if America isn't part of it, but now they won't take America back under a new deal? What a complete joke! — Alex Hylke (@ahylke) June 1, 2017

Awesome. So we're finished talking about it, then? — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) June 1, 2017

* * *

