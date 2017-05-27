President Trump’s first foreign trip ended Saturday with a quick stop at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily, where Air Force One was waiting to bring him back to Washington — “and a storm of controversy,” according to CNN’s Jeremy Diamond.

Rather than hold a news conference, Trump took what many called a “victory lap” instead, speaking briefly to troops at the air base after an introduction and a smooch from Melania.

"I've got to get the lipstick off," Trump says after Melania gave him a gushy intro at Sigonella. pic.twitter.com/aqA4DuNLgu — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 27, 2017

POTUS to US troops: “Peace through strength, right? We’re going to have a long of strength and we’re going to have a lot of peace.” — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) May 27, 2017

Sorry, back up a bit … we’re going to need some expert analysis on that kiss from journalists on the ground so we’ll have some background for when CNN has nine panelists analyze it later via split screen.

Countering speculation they're on the outs after Melania seemed to resist (twice) holding his hand at public events (Jerusalem and Rome). https://t.co/WDhaIR8fM7 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 27, 2017

Yes, all of America feared the first couple was barely speaking after yet another slow-motion, Zapruder-style frame-by-frame analysis captivated social media this week.

The hand gesture seen 'round the worldhttps://t.co/vLErAn25k9 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 22, 2017

First lady Melania Trump's hand swat is a viral sensation https://t.co/M2i8xLpSF8 pic.twitter.com/mwsx7XVBlB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 22, 2017

VIDEO: Melania captured slapping President Trump’s hand away on Tel Aviv tarmac at the start of Israel trip https://t.co/sQk9mVGNPI pic.twitter.com/ABElimXpdB — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 22, 2017

That, of course, only confirmed what others managed to spot while scrubbing frame-by-frame through a zoomed-in, eight-second clip from the inauguration; Melania’s face was the face of an abused woman, and the clip was a horrifying depiction of a domestic predator and his prey.

So, have the president and first lady reconciled after all that speculation they’re on the outs? The press covering the couple’s departure from Sicily was either too tired from the trip to perform a forensic analysis of the video and add snarky commentary, or maybe like many of us, they just didn’t notice any problems.

Rather than hop in awaiting limo, @POTUS opted to walk to Air Force One, which takes him back to Washington — & storm of controversy pic.twitter.com/gPak5Lul6L — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) May 27, 2017

.@Potus & I are heading home after a very successful first International trip. Thank you to all of the host nations for your hospitality! pic.twitter.com/uWTgNgnA6O — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 27, 2017

* * *

