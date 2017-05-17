Once the New York Times published its story on an alleged memo of James Comey’s that some say proves President Donald Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice, CNN’s televised debate between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Ohio Gov. John Kasich seemed even less compelling.

CNN ended up moving the broadcast back an hour to 10 p.m. and renaming it, “A CNN Town Hall: White House in Crisis.”

CNN Kasich-Sanders debate due to take place at 9p ET tonight now a town hall on White House crisis and airing at 10p ET #CNNTownhall — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 17, 2017

Those who did tune in were happy to see than an Independent and a Republican could interact with civility, which was helped by the fact that so many confuse both of them for Democrats. Sanders/Kasich 2020, anyone?

Sanders and Kasich in 2020? On a joint ticket? "This is what I was worried about" quips @JohnKasich #CNNTownHall https://t.co/UumkA5JjEm — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2017

While it made sense for CNN to do a quick rebranding to capitalize on the buzz over the New York Times story, the idea that the network had scheduled a policy debate without inviting an actual, card-carrying Democrat shows just how shallow the party’s bench is.

In addition, new party chair Tom Perez managed to anger plenty of Democrats by playing second fiddle to the much more popular Sanders on the pair’s recent “unity tour.” While it looks like President Trump is receiving precious little backup from congressional Republicans, it’s worth noting that the Democrats are a big old mess too.

So what’s the deal with Sanders, anyway? Is he running in 2020 or what? Politico reported Tuesday that many Democrats are furious that the Senator is dragging out his decision.

Many Democrats are furious that Sanders appears to be running in 2020, or planning to drag out his decision https://t.co/7hmO5wyrI2 pic.twitter.com/qRz8kjyIk9 — POLITICO (@politico) May 16, 2017

Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas called the unity tour “a disaster,” while a senior party official called Sanders “a constant reminder” of the 2016 campaign that’s keeping the party from healing. The people are still feeling the Bern, though:

@politico Stupid headline. He's by FAR the most popular candidate out there. #BERNIE2020 — SamIam (@ingrasam) May 16, 2017

@JoeAndy74611394 @FiliaultFrance @ingrasam @politico He has FAR AND AWAY the highest aproval ratings but yeah, clearly he can't win — Alex (@Alex_Johnson26) May 16, 2017

@politico He's the most popular politician in the country but go ahead & show your true colors again so we can replace all of you in the next election — No Onelol (@JBoy02) May 16, 2017

@politico The Democrats should be begging him to run! — naturewoman (@DebraFedyna) May 16, 2017

So, Sanders making another run as a Democrat in 2020? Sounds great.

Meanwhile on the giant tire fire across the aisle from Trump https://t.co/4bsJVvDbTQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) May 16, 2017

@redsteeze I hate to wish time away, but I can't wait for this! LOL — Mike Hoover (@Mike_Hoover) May 16, 2017

@redsteeze Go Bernie Go! Feel the Bern again! — Frolic & Detour (@BeBoppingLobo) May 16, 2017

@redsteeze If he wins in 2020 lock up the zoo animals, Venezuela 2.0 — Chile Con Carne (@romeosdelight) May 16, 2017

