President Barack Obama’s first term seems like forever ago, but we remember pretty clearly that one of the buzzwords of his 2008 campaign was “infrastructure,” and voters were told horrifying tales of the many crumbling bridges from coast to coast that were likely to collapse at any second.

Thank goodness, then, that Obama moved right from his swearing-in ceremony to signing the 2009 Recovery Act into law, dedicating more than $800 billion to filling those shovel-ready jobs.

Obama's Fix-It First plan would create jobs by repairing roads, bridges & other infrastructure that most urgently need an upgrade. #JobsNow — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2013

That wasn’t the end of it, though. In 2014, the Obama administration sought public support for more infrastructure spending under the hashtag, #RebuildAmerica.

It's time to #RebuildAmerica: Check out the President's plan to fix our roads and bridges. http://t.co/3CF3gDdWbR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 14, 2014

RT if you agree: It's time to fix our crumbling roads and bridges → http://t.co/hgchB2nUf4 #RebuildAmerica pic.twitter.com/YGlwbJym6C — White House Archived (@ObamaWhiteHouse) July 15, 2014

Those 2014 numbers didn’t show a lot of progress over five years. Bridges were still crumbling, and hey, what happened to that nationwide network of high-speed rail trains that were supposed to replace highway travel?

Fast-forward to 2017, a new president, and a new report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers rating America’s infrastructure a D+.

@USChamber according to a group that would benefit from spending $1 trillion. I get to work just fine. I think this is just another boondoggle. — DRL (@drlcartman) May 15, 2017

Guess what, everyone — America’s roads and bridges are crumbling from underinvestment.

This #InfrastructureWeek we’ll be highlighting why it's so important to make smart investments in our nation’s infrastructure. Follow along! pic.twitter.com/uZhpU8wq8S — EPW Democrats (@EPWDems) May 15, 2017

Our roads, highways and bridges are crumbling from chronic underinvestment. It’s #TimeToBuild. It’s time to invest. https://t.co/lj9IfrRZ8V — EPW Democrats (@EPWDems) May 16, 2017

In 2012, @USDOT estimated an $800 billion backlog of needed repairs to highways and bridges. It’s time to invest in critical infrastructure pic.twitter.com/qIPt67lO3e — EPW Democrats (@EPWDems) May 16, 2017

We’re still waiting on that border wall, but in the meantime, here’s one federal construction project that’s been completed and is already seeing heavy traffic. Presenting the two new duck ramps at the U.S. Capitol:

Capitol Reflecting Pool has been a popular attraction—for ducks +humans! NEW: 2 ramps to safely assist ducks in/out: https://t.co/IRHGHmwQ5T pic.twitter.com/bPFWQsMXAW — U.S. Capitol (@uscapitol) May 15, 2017

As I indicated yesterday, the ducks found the duck ramp. pic.twitter.com/uapUW0sbNI — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) May 16, 2017

@uscapitol @dcjpad What a cool little ramp for ducks! — Chris McGraw (@ChrisMcGrawDC) May 15, 2017

@uscapitol seems like there should be a railing or something. May as well go all out — nobody_rad (@x138x) May 16, 2017

They considered a railing, but that would have added approximately $22 million to the final cost.

If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck, it must be government waste. pic.twitter.com/JKgabZ47O5 — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) May 15, 2017

* * *

