Grocery Prices? Dem Robert Garcia Shares Shopping List of Subpoenas, Investigations, and Hearings

Tiny Democrat Robert Garcia has some potentially big plans for multibillionaire Elon Musk. Garcia says Democrats want to grill Musk about DOGE. Democrats who ran on lowering gas prices have now shifted gears to investigating Republicans, including Musk. This was their main goal all along, not helping Americans.

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Garcia spoke to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. (WATCH)

🚨 HERE WE GO: Robert Garcia just put ELON MUSK on the Democrat target list.



Dana Bash asked if he'd haul Musk in front of Congress.



Garcia said there's "a lot of interest" from committees across Congress in talking to Musk about DOGE.



Elon helped expose the waste in… pic.twitter.com/50UfBF7SuH — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 8, 2026

(post continues) ...Washington, so now they want revenge. Garcia admits his corporate probes are driven by "allegations and reports" and things "we need to find out." That's not oversight. That's a fishing trip with subpoena power. Hands off Elon.

Envy and hate are the degenerate democrats only emotions. — Frank Orr (@FrankOrr255596) November 8, 2026

Evil has a face, look at his closely, a sick twisted little imp of a man shows up. They will be an annoyance, but that is all. They have nothing. — Gary Henry (@HenryGary1953) November 8, 2026

That won't stop them from whipping that ‘nothing’ into something.

Posters say they’re not worried about Musk appearing before Democrat-led committees.

I would love for Elon to show up and talk about DOGE on the record.



I'm not sure that will go the way they think. — JustaPap04 (@Justapap04) November 8, 2026

Put him on TV. I don’t think he will hold back about anything he saw. This might not work out how the democrats think it will — KRL (@KRL70654623) November 8, 2026

Elon would probably love the opportunity to tell them EVERYTHING since he’ll be under oath! I’m getting my popcorn ready for this! — D Ward (@DWard396999) November 8, 2026

Hopefully, it’s not the spectacle they’re expecting.

Commenters say Garcia shouldn’t be surprised if Musk opens his own investigations into him and other vengeance-seeking Democrats.

Let’s see him in a congressional hearing. He will clown them. Do you not think he has dirt on every single person that’s going to question him? They might want to leave Elon alone. — Laser Dude (@SLasercreative) November 8, 2026

Elon, will get dirt on all of them in my view!!!!! — Justnn 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@justn2xih1) November 8, 2026

Mr Garcia might want to watch himself, he has a closet full of secrets — Stillwater (@Bigdogsallday) November 8, 2026

Closet? Seeing how small he is, it’s probably a cupboard full of secrets. Plus, he came out of the closet years ago.

Speaking of cupboards, Democrats won’t make it easier for Americans to stock theirs anytime soon. Democrats are about subpoenas, not grocery bill subtotals.

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Spotted in DC @elonmusk



Elon Derangement Syndrome is out of control pic.twitter.com/nO4awOS15V — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 8, 2026

Elon would be welcomed with open arms in just about any country. This is stupid. Humanity is now a bucket of angry crabs. — XyzzyPoof (@PoofXyzzy) November 8, 2026

Elon should burn it all down . Move every company overseas . America does not deserve him. — Spicyorange72 (@spicyorang38049) November 8, 2026

It wouldn’t be the first major business to flee Democrats, and it certainly will not be last.

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