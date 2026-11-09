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Grocery Prices? Dem Robert Garcia Shares Shopping List of Subpoenas, Investigations, and Hearings

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 09, 2026 3:55 AM
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Grocery Prices? Dem Robert Garcia Shares Shopping List of Subpoenas, Investigations, and Hearings
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Tiny Democrat Robert Garcia has some potentially big plans for multibillionaire Elon Musk. Garcia says Democrats want to grill Musk about DOGE. Democrats who ran on lowering gas prices have now shifted gears to investigating Republicans, including Musk. This was their main goal all along, not helping Americans.

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Garcia spoke to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...Washington, so now they want revenge. Garcia admits his corporate probes are driven by "allegations and reports" and things "we need to find out."

That's not oversight. That's a fishing trip with subpoena power.

Hands off Elon.

That won't stop them from whipping that ‘nothing’ into something.

Posters say they’re not worried about Musk appearing before Democrat-led committees.

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Hopefully, it’s not the spectacle they’re expecting.

Commenters say Garcia shouldn’t be surprised if Musk opens his own investigations into him and other vengeance-seeking Democrats.

Closet? Seeing how small he is, it’s probably a cupboard full of secrets. Plus, he came out of the closet years ago.

Speaking of cupboards, Democrats won’t make it easier for Americans to stock theirs anytime soon. Democrats are about subpoenas, not grocery bill subtotals.

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It wouldn’t be the first major business to flee Democrats, and it certainly will not be last.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOGE | ELON MUSK | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE

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