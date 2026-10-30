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Margaret Brennan Responds to Report She Resisted Covering Mary Peltola ‘Two Dans’ Ballot Scandal

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 30, 2026 3:10 AM
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Margaret Brennan Responds to Report She Resisted Covering Mary Peltola ‘Two Dans’ Ballot Scandal
CBS News

Alaska’s 'Dan Sullivans' ballot controversy is growing. The New York Times reported that the non-Republican Dan Sullivan was allegedly recruited by operatives tied to Democrat Mary Peltola’s campaign. Seems pretty newsworthy to us. But per Fox News, CBS News staff clashed with Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss over whether to cover the story. Per the report, Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan was one of the most vocal against covering the scandal. 

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Here’s more. (READ)

Political commentator Jonathan Turley posted his reaction to the Fox News story on X.

He highlighted how Brennan allegedly compared the Alaska ballot situation to that of brothers John and Chris Sununu running in New Hampshire.

(post continues) ...running for different offices is perfectly bizarre.

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It sounds like the CBS News staff doesn’t want to cover this Peltola story for the flimsiest of reasons.

Posters accepted the Fox News reporting since it rang true based on their past observations of Brennan on Face the Nation. It’s easy to picture her rejecting any story that could hurt Democrats and benefit Republicans.

We can picture her making all those faces during the CBS News staff meeting.

Brennan responded to Turley’s post but didn’t address her alleged false equivalency.

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(post continues) ...Face the Nation. So does the NH GOP candidate, who has also been repeatedly invited. I look forward to seeing my colleagues cover it too.

If she didn’t make that comment, she could have said so. She didn’t.

Commenters note why the two name situations are not comparable.

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‘In what universe’ is a good question. Because Brennan clearly lives in a different universe than the one we’re living in.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ALASKA | CBS NEWS | DAN SULLIVAN | FACE THE NATION | MARY PELTOLA | 2026 ELECTIONS

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