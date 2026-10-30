Margaret Brennan Responds to Report She Resisted Covering Mary Peltola ‘Two Dans’ Ballot Scandal

Alaska’s 'Dan Sullivans' ballot controversy is growing. The New York Times reported that the non-Republican Dan Sullivan was allegedly recruited by operatives tied to Democrat Mary Peltola’s campaign. Seems pretty newsworthy to us. But per Fox News, CBS News staff clashed with Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss over whether to cover the story. Per the report, Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan was one of the most vocal against covering the scandal.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

EXCLUSIVE: CBS News chief Bari Weiss faced “significant resistance” from staff at the network’s 9am meeting this morning while discussing the growing Alaska ballot scandal as she urged reporters to dig into the story, according to sources at the meeting. https://t.co/K79XGIqu1F — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) October 29, 2026

Political commentator Jonathan Turley posted his reaction to the Fox News story on X.

He highlighted how Brennan allegedly compared the Alaska ballot situation to that of brothers John and Chris Sununu running in New Hampshire.

Fox is reporting that CBS's Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan was one of those objecting to pursuing the Peltola scandal. Brennan allegedly compared a decoy candidate to voters being confused by different Sununu brothers who have run for office... https://t.co/MApUbExtrQ — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 29, 2026

...Just as the Times restores some of its earlier luster, CBS staffers appear to be rushing back to the lowest common denominator. Actively seeking a fake Dan Sullivan to confuse voters (and then lying about it) is not a major scandal? The idea that it is comparable to brothers… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 29, 2026

(post continues) ...running for different offices is perfectly bizarre.

It sounds like the CBS News staff doesn’t want to cover this Peltola story for the flimsiest of reasons.

Posters accepted the Fox News reporting since it rang true based on their past observations of Brennan on Face the Nation. It’s easy to picture her rejecting any story that could hurt Democrats and benefit Republicans.

Margaret Brennan is known for being a Democrat propaganda mouthpiece. She is routinely embarrassed on Sundays when any Trump cabinet member appears on her show. She is never a match for them or their intelligence.



Margaret is a low iq shill. — Savannah Insights 🎙️ (@BasedSavannah) October 29, 2026

Margaret Brennan has been Democrat journovermin for decades. — Jan Brenner (@JanBrenner) October 29, 2026

I've said this many times. The look on her face is always priceless. — Jim Cornwell (@JimCornwell3) October 30, 2026

We can picture her making all those faces during the CBS News staff meeting.

Brennan responded to Turley’s post but didn’t address her alleged false equivalency.

Fox is wrong. That is not what happened in the meeting at all. No one who spoke at the network meeting opposed covering the campaign or story but rather exchanged ideas on how to do it. All of the AK candidates also know they have an open invitation (repeatedly offered) to join… https://t.co/MeJSNVq4ZT — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) October 30, 2026

Advertisement

(post continues) ...Face the Nation. So does the NH GOP candidate, who has also been repeatedly invited. I look forward to seeing my colleagues cover it too.

Oh, OK! So, were you allowed to speak at this “meeting”? Do you oppose CBS investigating for illegality? You’re dancing around, rather poorly, answering to Professor Turleys post. — Duke Scott (@dukescott60) October 30, 2026

Did you make a Sununu brothers comparison or didn’t you? Your lack of addressing that allegation - sounds like you did. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTwoloom) October 30, 2026

If she didn’t make that comment, she could have said so. She didn’t.

Commenters note why the two name situations are not comparable.

The Sununus are a Political Dynasty in New Hampshire, much like the Kennedys in Massachusetts. There’s nothing wrong with family members running for office. What they did in Alaska was very wrong, and probably illegal, from what’s being reported. Quite a major difference! — Frankie Newton (@SirGladiator) October 30, 2026

The Sununus were authentic candidates, not obscure persons who were sought out to run in order to sow confusion for voters.

If you really suggested that as a comparison, it's the latest reason you should be dismissed. Get a job for a dem pol. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) October 30, 2026

Advertisement

Your New Hampshire example in the meeting made no sense. The Sununu brothers weren't running against each other. — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) October 30, 2026

In what universe is family members running for political office(not even on the same year) the same as getting a person with the same name as another candidate to run for office to trick voters to vote for the wrong person? — David Suslenskiy 🇺🇸 (@DavidSuslenskiy) October 30, 2026

‘In what universe’ is a good question. Because Brennan clearly lives in a different universe than the one we’re living in.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.