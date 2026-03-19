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Dem Mazie Hirono Claims Illegal Aliens Won’t Break Our Election Laws Because They Fear Prison

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono opened her mouth again, and more ignorance poured out. On Thursday, she claimed that illegal aliens would never cast votes in our elections because they fear being thrown in prison. Everyone knows what enormous respect illegal aliens have for our nation’s laws, after all, especially our immigration laws.

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Does she even hear herself? (WATCH)

Deterrents are great, but it’s clear that Democrats have emboldened illegal aliens to ignore them.

Posters say it’s ludicrous to implement an honor system with a group of people currently breaking the law.

She’s unprincipled and stupid.

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Commenters demonstrate Hirono’s ‘logic’ in action.

We clearly need bigger signs.

Posters say illegal aliens commit crimes with impunity because they know the entire Democrat Party is in their corner.

We can’t get Democrats to turn over illegal aliens who have murdered Americans, but Hirono wants us to believe they would cooperate if election laws were violated. Sure, Mazie.

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Commenters say Hirono’s words are not even her own.

She definitely makes our brains hurt.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAZIE HIRONO VOTER ID

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