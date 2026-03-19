Dem Mazie Hirono Claims Illegal Aliens Won’t Break Our Election Laws Because They Fear Prison

Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono opened her mouth again, and more ignorance poured out. On Thursday, she claimed that illegal aliens would never cast votes in our elections because they fear being thrown in prison. Everyone knows what enormous respect illegal aliens have for our nation’s laws, after all, especially our immigration laws.

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Does she even hear herself? (WATCH)

Mazie Hirono says that non-citizens wouldn’t dare try to vote, because it’s already illegal and they can be put in prison for it.



"Who's going to commit this kind of fraud knowing that they could be in prison for five years?"



She was very proud of herself for this one. pic.twitter.com/XHxOYvCnZz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2026

If it worked like that, no one would commit any crimes. We wouldn't need police or jails — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) March 19, 2026

Deterrents are great, but it’s clear that Democrats have emboldened illegal aliens to ignore them.

Posters say it’s ludicrous to implement an honor system with a group of people currently breaking the law.

The honor system always works. I promise. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 19, 2026

By her logic, cops shouldn’t bother asking to see a driver’s license and we don’t need a S*x offender registry.



She’s either grotesquely corrupt, lower IQ than AOC, or both. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 19, 2026

Rolling with both — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2026

She’s unprincipled and stupid.

Commenters demonstrate Hirono’s ‘logic’ in action.

“Those criminals would never break the law!” — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) March 19, 2026

"Illegal immigrants wouldn't break the law" is one HELL of a take — Alfred Capone 🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@acopo1024) March 19, 2026

“Murder is illegal, therefore no one would ever commit murder" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2026

Ah man, the school is a gun free zone! I won’t be shooting my classmates. — Brent (@Brent132023) March 19, 2026

We clearly need bigger signs.

Posters say illegal aliens commit crimes with impunity because they know the entire Democrat Party is in their corner.

So people who came here illegally are afraid to commit a crime? Got it, Mazie. — Russell (@russell_m) March 19, 2026

The idea of statues and sentences only works if sufficient numbers go to prison to make potential felons feel as though they might be at risk. Seems a lot like carte blanche in certain sectors, cities and states. — JustMe - Rocking My Tin Foil Hat (@JustMe81920266) March 19, 2026

We can’t get Democrats to turn over illegal aliens who have murdered Americans, but Hirono wants us to believe they would cooperate if election laws were violated. Sure, Mazie.

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Commenters say Hirono’s words are not even her own.

My favorite part of watching this slow woman speak is how it's always obvious she's reading what a staffer wrote for her and she's discovering it for the first time. Sometimes she even gives the impression that she understands what she's saying. Not often, but sometimes. https://t.co/18r98YqWm3 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 20, 2026

She has got to be the dumbest member of the Senate. GOT to be. — Laura Townsend (@LauraOpines) March 19, 2026

Mazie Hirono is an insult to the human brain. — John in the Woods (@jswriter65) March 19, 2026

She definitely makes our brains hurt.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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