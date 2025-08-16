Credit When It’s Due: Bill Maher Gives Trump High Marks for Tariffs, NATO, and Being Anti-War (WATCH)

Talk show host Bill Maher will never be a Republican. But unlike his fellow left-leaning friends, he will give credit to them when he deems it deserved. On Friday night, Maher went to bat for President Donald Trump, acknowledging he made the right call on tariffs and NATO. He also highlighted Trump’s genuine hatred of war. Which is rarer among politicians than you might think.

WOW: Bill Maher just gave Trump some MASSIVE concessions on what he’s doing right. This wasn’t the usual snark from Maher. He admitted Trump wasn’t wrong on tariffs, or on forcing NATO to pay their fair share of defense budgets. Then Maher pivoted to something much deeper: “I’ll tell you one thing about him that I know—I’m not going to tell you how I know—but a lot of people have seen the same thing.” “He really does hate war.” “He really DOES NOT LIKE IT when people die in war!”

Here’s the segment. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Well, that was refreshing.

It’s one thing for a politician to say he or she is against war. But Trump is the rare one who goes beyond words and takes direct action to end it. Posters see it.

President Trump hates war, especially seeing people die. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 16, 2025

Gosh what a shocker.

Is that a surprise for the American Left?



I also do not like it.



I do not like a million young Ukrainian men turned into fertilizer so that some American traitors who stole an election can also steal a couple hundred billion dollars. — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) August 16, 2025

Most of the people running our foreign policy the last 30 years certainly enjoyed it — 🟨 Reverend Deadpool ⬛️ (@RevDeadpool) August 16, 2025

I think, for the most part, politicians who hold the purse strings & investments in war machines, don't even think about the people who die in war. They don't care. They think of their portfolios. I also think Maher is right, Trump thinks more about the people. Many have said so. — Michelle K Wood (@bewellmichelle) August 16, 2025

Many politicians put money above people when it comes to war. It’s just another reason so many of them hate Trump.

Commenters are impressed that Maher is open to new ideas from those who don’t politically align with him.

Wow! This might be the most encouraging thing I’ve ever heard out of Maher. It means Maher has been thinking, and considering, and processing. And he has been doing it outside of his normal circle of influencers. I really applaud him that he is evaluating these new ideas and policies and seeing that they work. Keep going Bill, it gets better! — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 16, 2025

He also met Donald Trump recently over lunch with Kid Rock, and I’m sure meeting Trump in person had some effect. — djwebster76 (@djwebster76) August 16, 2025

We need more people like Bill Maher on both sides of the political divide. He weighs up the arguments & is prepared to admit that the opposition, sometimes, gets things right. — David May (@DavidMa56828608) August 16, 2025

Maher’s dinner with Trump definitely had an effect on his perception and misconceptions about him.

The border is a perfect example where, regardless of politics, Trump should be praised for shutting it down. But Democrats give him no credit. Most likely because they want illegal aliens pouring across the border.

I also give trump credit on those things. While I will criticise him when it’s called for, I also try to give credit when due, with the border being his biggest accomplishment imo pic.twitter.com/BDTojudoiO — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) August 16, 2025

All he needs to do now is stop fentanyl. No wall can stop it. He has to smash the cartels and boycott China until they bend to his will. — Phantammeron (@Phantammeron) August 16, 2025

Maher thinks about things and gives an opinion. At least, he considers things. I'll give him that. — BLS (@ColoradoBetsi) August 16, 2025

Maher has evolved over the years. This should be expected since his TV shows have always focused on people of different backgrounds sharing their opinions and beliefs. It’s good to see that those years of exposure have made a difference in him.

