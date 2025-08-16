VIP
When It Comes to Social Security, Dems Need to Either Pay Up or...
Dems’ Historical Obama Delusions: Fantasizing a Tough Guy, Got a Crimea-Losing Weakling
Grinder Guerilla Gone: DOJ Channels Donald Trump In Hilarious Post About the Subway...
Jake Tapper's Tantrum: CNN's Hot Mic Moment Exposes Network's Internal Chaos During Trump-...

Credit When It’s Due: Bill Maher Gives Trump High Marks for Tariffs, NATO, and Being Anti-War (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:55 PM on August 16, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Talk show host Bill Maher will never be a Republican. But unlike his fellow left-leaning friends, he will give credit to them when he deems it deserved. On Friday night, Maher went to bat for President Donald Trump, acknowledging he made the right call on tariffs and NATO. He also highlighted Trump’s genuine hatred of war. Which is rarer among politicians than you might think.

Start here. (READ)

WOW: Bill Maher just gave Trump some MASSIVE concessions on what he’s doing right.

This wasn’t the usual snark from Maher. 

He admitted Trump wasn’t wrong on tariffs, or on forcing NATO to pay their fair share of defense budgets.

Then Maher pivoted to something much deeper: “I’ll tell you one thing about him that I know—I’m not going to tell you how I know—but a lot of people have seen the same thing.”

“He really does hate war.”

“He really DOES NOT LIKE IT when people die in war!”

Here’s the segment. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Well, that was refreshing.

It’s one thing for a politician to say he or she is against war. But Trump is the rare one who goes beyond words and takes direct action to end it. Posters see it.

Many politicians put money above people when it comes to war. It’s just another reason so many of them hate Trump.

Commenters are impressed that Maher is open to new ideas from those who don’t politically align with him.

Wow! This might be the most encouraging thing I’ve ever heard out of Maher.

It means Maher has been thinking, and considering, and processing.  And he has been doing it outside of his normal circle of influencers.

I really applaud him that he is evaluating these new ideas and policies and seeing that they work.

Keep going Bill, it gets better! 

— SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 16, 2025

Maher’s dinner with Trump definitely had an effect on his perception and misconceptions about him.

The border is a perfect example where, regardless of politics, Trump should be praised for shutting it down. But Democrats give him no credit. Most likely because they want illegal aliens pouring across the border.

Maher has evolved over the years. This should be expected since his TV shows have always focused on people of different backgrounds sharing their opinions and beliefs. It’s good to see that those years of exposure have made a difference in him.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Advertisement