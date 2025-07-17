The Foxx and the Hogg: Poor David, His PAC-Backed Candidate Just Got Trounced by 40+ Points in AZ

David Hogg vowed to focus on his Leaders We Deserve PAC after getting jettisoned from his DNC Vice Chair gig. Well, it’s not paying off like he thought it would. Even with Politico’s hype, his endorsed candidate Deja Foxx got trounced in a recent special election in Arizona - she lost by more than 40 points!

David Hogg took another L tonight. His endorsements are not holding much weight. Spent $150k to on ads for Deja but not sure it helped much. Running on being young is not enough. pic.twitter.com/OoBUHOPs5V — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) July 16, 2025

Politico declared yesterday that Deja Foxx, the AOC wannabe backed by David Hogg, had a "legitimate shot to win" the Arizona special primary.



She lost by 40 points. https://t.co/K30xuNuuUN pic.twitter.com/SMgHZQK3Em — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 16, 2025

"But we polled everybody in the Politico newsroom, and they all said it could happen. Plus, David Hogg!"❤️ — Pat Hingle's Dog (@SilentUser123) July 16, 2025

LOL, indeed! Poor Hogg.

Commenters have noticed the losses keep piling up for the young Hogg.

Can you name a single thing this kid has been successful at? — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) July 16, 2025

Standing on the caskets of murdered classmates for personal and financial gain? — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) July 16, 2025

I stand corrected — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) July 16, 2025

What happened to him and his friends was horrible. However, that doesn't make you a political guru. He has gotten fired from the DNC over his views, and the voter base rejected his candidate. He just needs to quit. — Bearded Patriot (@BillHillyFarmer) July 16, 2025

Just because Hogg used the tragic Parkland school shooting to catapult himself into the political arena doesn’t mean he belongs there.

We’re having a hard time thinking of any victories Hogg has captured.

Hogg is just as successful in his current position as in every previous effort he has made. — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) July 16, 2025

He's going for record losses — xX_Dr. R☢️D_Xx (@xXSupaFryeXx) July 16, 2025

His candidates are a strong as his tiny arms. — Troy Siefer (@siefermad) July 16, 2025

Many of his fellow young Democrats view him as a con artist. They want him to go away. Still, Hogg seems determined to make his mark politically, but so far, all he has to show for it are stains.