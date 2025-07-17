VIP
The Foxx and the Hogg: Poor David, His PAC-Backed Candidate Just Got Trounced by 40+ Points in AZ

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:07 AM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

David Hogg vowed to focus on his Leaders We Deserve PAC after getting jettisoned from his DNC Vice Chair gig. Well, it’s not paying off like he thought it would. Even with Politico’s hype, his endorsed candidate Deja Foxx got trounced in a recent special election in Arizona - she lost by more than 40 points!

Here’s more. (READ)

LOL, indeed! Poor Hogg.

Commenters have noticed the losses keep piling up for the young Hogg.

Just because Hogg used the tragic Parkland school shooting to catapult himself into the political arena doesn’t mean he belongs there.

We’re having a hard time thinking of any victories Hogg has captured.

Many of his fellow young Democrats view him as a con artist. They want him to go away. Still, Hogg seems determined to make his mark politically, but so far, all he has to show for it are stains.

