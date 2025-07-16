Tiffany Cross Laughably Tells Scott Jennings That MAGA Can’t Name Three Trump Policies They Support

Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross joined CNN NewsNight to share her ignorance on Tuesday - it is her specialty, after all. She laughably claimed that President Donald Trump’s supporters were incapable of naming three of his policies they support. Step out of your bubble, Tif.

Advertisement

Here she is loud and proud. (WATCH)

Tiffany Cross accuses President Trump's supporters of being "incapable" of giving 3 examples of why they support him.



Clearly the fired ex-MSNBC host has never talked to a Trump voter before. pic.twitter.com/Ud5U21TPfU — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) July 16, 2025

Loud, ignorant and talking over everyone so nobody can respond. — Brettku🐉 (@BrettBreakerZ) July 16, 2025

When I hear Tiffany cross speak. It sends shivers down my spine. Her voice is so high & unpleasant to listen to. — gmony (@gmony38305380) July 16, 2025

Tiffany Cross is the worst! Scrapping the bottom of the barrel huh @CNN ?!?! — Current Warrior (@Current_warrior) July 16, 2025

You know you’ve failed in life when even MSNBC doesn’t want you on the air anymore.

Despite Cross’s contention, Trump supporters can not only name three policies they approve of but many more. These posters know what they like.

1. Strong borders

2. Lower taxes

3. Strong national defense

4. Fighting government waste

5. Fighting back against woke culture



I can keep going for hours! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 16, 2025

Lower taxes, secure border, bringing mfg back to the US. There. Easy. — Bobby R (@roadsterbobby) July 16, 2025

@CNN

Because he wants to cut down on the deficit

Because deporting illegal immigrants and close the border

Give America their jobs back — Hope Otto (@otto_hope) July 16, 2025

1- immigration, close border, deport illegals.

2- tax cuts.

3- no taxes on tips, SS, car loans.

4- no men in women's sports, no trans surgeries on children, no trans surgeries for inmates.

5- energy independence, drill baby drill.

6- Ended Israel Gaza war. — Small Fringe Minority (@DonFinley487078) July 16, 2025

Immigration, no tax on tios, no tax on overtime, tariffs, decreasing government personnel, peace through strength ect. So many reasons why I voted for Trump and would again and again and again — Christopher🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@chrisnyc9134) July 16, 2025

See, that was easy!

Of course, one poster is crammed inside Cross’s bubble with her - it’s a tight fit. Commenters set him straight.

Tiffany Cross — absolutely right. Most MAGA followers could not give 3 policy examples.



Immigration is the one thing they understand. Immigrants bad. Need to go away.



Beyond that, Trump is a permission slip. A president that encourages them to act in the most uncivil ways. — Joel Keith (@MayNotBeJoking) July 16, 2025

GFY, any supporter can list dozens of policies that we like. Only people being uncivil are you liberals who assault police officers doing their jobs deporting your illegal alien friends. — Clint L (@ClintLong2003) July 16, 2025

I can think of at least half a dozen reasons - easily. The Left doesn't understand us & never has. Most haven't tried. Many (w/few exceptions) seem unable to see beyond their very limited perception & perspective. They assume anyone who thinks differently is a "bad person", especially on the Right. — A Ruthless (@ARuthless8) July 16, 2025

Advertisement

We’ve now had a decade of Democrats refusing to learn about MAGA. How’s that worked out for them?

Posters laugh at Cross's asinine assumption since it’s pretty likely Kamala Harris couldn’t name anything her campaign stood for.

This is a high bar for the average voter considering there is no way Kamala Harris could have named three things her own campaign stood for... — Sean Morehouse (@morehouse1734) July 16, 2025

She's calling half the country stupid, when all the dems are running on is anti Trump — Gregory Jensen (@Hippie_0407) July 16, 2025

That’s not fair. Democrats have plenty to run on: men in women’s sports and locker rooms, genital mutilation for ‘trans’ kids, open borders, and illegal aliens over all Americans. See, Dems are more than anti-Trump, they're anti-reality and anti-America, too!