Tiffany Cross Laughably Tells Scott Jennings That MAGA Can’t Name Three Trump Policies They Support

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on July 16, 2025
Twitter

Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross joined CNN NewsNight to share her ignorance on Tuesday - it is her specialty, after all. She laughably claimed that President Donald Trump’s supporters were incapable of naming three of his policies they support. Step out of your bubble, Tif.

Here she is loud and proud. (WATCH)

You know you’ve failed in life when even MSNBC doesn’t want you on the air anymore.

Despite Cross’s contention, Trump supporters can not only name three policies they approve of but many more. These posters know what they like.

See, that was easy!

Of course, one poster is crammed inside Cross’s bubble with her - it’s a tight fit. Commenters set him straight.

I can think of at least half a dozen reasons - easily. The Left doesn't understand us & never has. Most haven't tried. Many (w/few exceptions) seem unable to see beyond their very limited perception & perspective. They assume anyone who thinks differently is a "bad person", especially on the Right.

— A Ruthless (@ARuthless8) July 16, 2025

We’ve now had a decade of Democrats refusing to learn about MAGA. How’s that worked out for them?

Posters laugh at Cross's asinine assumption since it’s pretty likely Kamala Harris couldn’t name anything her campaign stood for.

That’s not fair. Democrats have plenty to run on: men in women’s sports and locker rooms, genital mutilation for ‘trans’ kids, open borders, and illegal aliens over all Americans. See, Dems are more than anti-Trump, they're anti-reality and anti-America, too!

