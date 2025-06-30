Unsolved Mystery: Why Does Democrat Tim Walz NOT Appeal to Heterosexual, White Male Voters?

Note: The following Twitchy story contains satire.





On Sunday, Tim Walz and his wife, Gwen, led a gay pride parade through the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota. There’s a video of him enthusiastically waving to the crowds, showing off his undeniable masculinity. There was one major question looming in observers' minds: Why doesn’t Tim Walz appeal to heterosexual white men?

Let’s start at the parade. (WATCH)

It will forever be a mystery why Tim Walz didn’t appeal to heterosexual white men.



We may never know. pic.twitter.com/15YLgJk9N3 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 30, 2025

It truly is a mystery.

Tim Walz is a father of two who exudes masculine energy. He was also a military man. Commenters see it.

A portrait of virility. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) June 30, 2025

His machismo frightens them. — Mike Knickerbocker (@MJKnickerbocker) June 30, 2025

Look at him on the battlefield, ready for blood.

Tim Walz is enthusiasm personified. How can any straight guy be mad about that, especially when Walz is so eager to show it and share it, like a man?

Governor Jazz Hands — WeWerePromisedZombies! (@JeromehartlF) June 30, 2025

What is with that double hand wave? I keep shouting "JAZZ HANDS!" in my head every time I see it. — Cable Beard (@llcthecableguy) June 30, 2025

Those hands are deadly weapons - respect them!

Men love exercise and fitness, and Walz learned from the best, Richard Simmons, a man's man several times over.

Tim looks like he got the VHS version of Sweating to the Oldies back in the day and has been using the lessons learned there as political tinder.. pic.twitter.com/nspGwjMiXv — The Comedian (@EddieBlake84) June 30, 2025

It's that wave he does. Looks exactly the same, and makes me think of Richard Simmons every.damn.time. lol — Matt (@MBrowny73) June 30, 2025

Every time.. — The Comedian (@EddieBlake84) June 30, 2025

We call this "code walking" — Kevin (@KevinF_26) June 30, 2025

That is the walk of a warrior.

Posters say Walz missed a chance to show off his chiseled physique by not following the example of other proud men.

at least he has clothes on. can you imagine him doing like some of the parade marchers like in toronto where they have no clothes on? — MTrucksa (@MTrucksa) June 30, 2025

It just baffles me that some out of touch people sat in a room and said, "This is the guy we need to appeal to men." — Rural Revolution (@pilgrimboy14) June 30, 2025

More surprising is that they underestimated him so much. Walz is the total package. Democrats need to get him out of Minnesota so that he can start working to secure those white male heterosexual votes now, if he chooses to run for president in 2028.