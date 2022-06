More voting!

Tonight we have primaries in New York, Oklahoma, Utah, Colorado, and Illinois along with a special election for Nebraska’s first congressional district and runoffs in Mississippi and South Carolina.

Results from our partner at Decision Desk HQ.

New York Governor Democratic Primary:

New York Governor Republican Primary:

Oklahoma US Senate Democratic Primary:

Oklahoma US Senate Republican Primary:

Oklahoma US House Republican Primary:

Oklahoma Governor Democratic Primary:

Oklahoma Governor Republican Primary:

Oklahoma US Senate Special Republican Primary:

Utah US Senate Republican Primary:

Utah US House Republican Primary:

Colorado US Senate Democratic Primary:

Colorado US Senate Republican Primary:

Colorado US House Democratic Primary:

Colorado US House Republican Primary:

Colorado Governor Democratic Primary:

Colorado Governor Republican Primary:

Illinois US Senate Democratic Primary:

Illinois US Senate Republican Primary:

Illinois US House Democratic Primary:

Illinois US House Republican Primary:

Illinois Governor Democratic Primary:

Illinois Governor Republican Primary:

And here are the results for the runoffs in Mississippi and South Carolina and the special election in the NE-01:

Mississippi US House Republican Primary Runoff:

South Carolina US Senate Democratic Primary Runoff:

Nebraska US House 1 Special:

***