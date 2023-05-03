It’s taken far too long, but it feels like the dam is finally breaking and the people who used the COVID pandemic as justification for shutting down schools and causing irreparable harm to countless children’s educational and mental — and in some cases physical — health are being forced into the hot seat and made to answer for their crimes.

And no one deserves to be more in the hot seat for the school shutdown debacle than American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who is currently on a whirlwind gaslighting tour of truly epic proportions. Weingarten’s own past remarks have got her dead to rights on her frantic claims that she never wanted schools to shut down. Basically, she doesn’t have a leg to stand on.

Fortunately for her, PolitiFact has decided to offer up their fact-checking services to prop her up:

Here are the three “If your time is short” bullet points:

  • During the early COVID-19 pandemic, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten advocated for schools to reopen for in-person learning, provided they use safety precautions.
  • She often referred to a reopening plan the union released in April 2020. It prioritized maintaining physical distance between people, establishing COVID-19 testing protocols and involving school staff and parents in decisions about reopening.
  • Weingarten criticized Trump administration officials’ calls to reopen schools fully without a plan or safety measures in 2020, but it’s misleading to suggest that she didn’t want to pursue reopening schools at all.

It’s misleading to suggest that she didn’t want to pursue reopening schools at all when she said all those times that she didn’t want to pursue reopening schools at all!

You certainly aren’t going to get the facts from PolitiFact, that’s for damn sure.

If it’s facts you’re looking for, turn to the people who actually were actually awake for Randi Weingarten’s version of utopia and didn’t close their eyes to the truth of it all.

Are those enough facts for you, PolitiFact? Or do you need some more? Because there are more.

But that’s not how PolitiFact approached it. Because they’re not interested in being nonpartisan.

How can PolitiFact add context when they themselves are incapable of acknowledging context?

PolitiFact definitely deserves to get ratio’d into oblivion for this one.

Fact-check: Harsh, but true.

Seems like a good call. For eff’s sake, PolitiFact.

Stay tuned …

