Things got a little heated during Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last night, with some Republicans going the extra mile to make their feelings toward him known.

The mood has shifted markedly in the room as Biden attacked Rs over the debt ceiling and then singled out some unnamed Republicans, contending they are looking to slash and sunset Medicare and Social Security. “Liar!” at least one R blurted out but it was unclear who yelled that — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 8, 2023

Audible boos and groans from Republican members of congress after Biden lies about GOP Social Security plans. @mtgreenee screams "liar" pic.twitter.com/2rQu80FBPr — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 8, 2023

BIDEN: "A cashier at a burger place can't walk across town…" Republicans: "BOO!" BIDEN: "They just changed it, because we exposed it! That was part of the deal, guys! Look it up!" pic.twitter.com/82K0Dxsx33 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2023

Many liberal viewers couldn’t believe what they were seeing and hearing. One of those viewers was Heather Cox Richardson, a historian and history professor at Boston College. What she witnessed last night had her clutching her pearls so hard that her necklace popped right off:

This is chilling. These people screaming at the president of the United States have no sense of the importance of their positions, or of the meaning of our democracy. — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) February 8, 2023

Chilling!

I am HORRIFIED that Republicans are booing him. Have you no respect for that office?!? — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) February 8, 2023

Have the Republicans no shame? Have they no decency???

I was appalled! Ashamed. — Angela Dawn Rodriguez (@okieangie) February 8, 2023

That's it. Ashamed. Ashamed that this is where we have come to. — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) February 8, 2023

Well, Heather, we didn’t exactly come to this point overnight. And Republicans certainly didn’t get here on their own.

Did you wet your pants when the democrats booed president Trump? I doubt it. https://t.co/6Opwce4vvy — J. McCork (@mccorkJ7518) February 8, 2023

Does she even remember? Isn’t it literally the job of a historian to know what happened in the past? Like, according to her Twitter bio, Heather “[studies] the contrast between image and reality in America, especially in politics.” And yet she clearly has an image of Democratic politicians during Donald Trump’s presidency that just doesn’t line up with reality.

Historian is easily one of the top five self-beclowned professions on Twitter. https://t.co/6a9DnRWuz6 https://t.co/Qdy6S2YqQt pic.twitter.com/7g3oNnbenL — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 8, 2023

No kidding.

Actually, Heather the Historian hasn’t forgotten about how Democrats behaved while Donald Trump addressed the nation; she just thinks it was good and fair when the Democrats did it:

The president isn’t a monarch anointed by God to rule. Instead he is elected to represent the people’s will in Washington. If he stands in the people’s House and lies it is the DUTY of the people’s representatives to shout him down and call his lies out. This is democracy. — @amuse (@amuse) February 8, 2023

Where were the lies? Please list them, because I study this stuff for hours every day and I could footnote everything they booed at. In contrast, when Democrats booed at Trump in 2018, it was immediately proved to be a lie. But I’m hearing people saying both parties are the same. — Heather Cox Richardson (TDPR) (@HC_Richardson) February 8, 2023

And there it is, folks: it’s (D)ifferent when it’s Democrats.

GOP definitely behaved terribly. But Dems have zero credibility on this. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2023

Once again, we have liberals defending Democrats who helped set a precedent that they want to revoke when the GOP has an opportunity to take advantage of it. We saw it when liberals and Democrats pitched fits over Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, and Ilhan Omar getting removed from their respective committees — according to the precedent set by House Democrats under Nancy Pelosi — and we’re seeing it again here.

I'm sorry but where was Democrats' respect for the office of POTUS when Trump was President? You can't have it both ways. Either you demand that the office of Commander in Chief always be respected, or never. But maybe Joe shouldnt've taken pot shots at Republicans in #sotu2023. https://t.co/yFI7M1BCfo — NA‡HAИ🏳️‍🌈✞⛥ (@countrycornbug) February 8, 2023

Either it was also wrong when Democrats booed Donald Trump, or it wasn’t and it isn’t when Republicans boo Joe Biden, either.

Democrats whining about decorum is hilarious. Nancy Pelosi literally ripped up Trump’s SOTU on air. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 8, 2023

That move by Pelosi made Joe Wilson’s “You lie!” moment look downright tame.

No, Pelosi ripping up Trump’s speech is not “all” I have. Though, if it were, it wouldn’t be any less relevant. Democrats repeatedly broke decorum during his State of the Union addresses. https://t.co/5bx7sJ056e pic.twitter.com/0ml4UkP9ab — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 8, 2023

And Heather was right there with them, shouting at Trump through her TV.

I'm actually in awe at the chutzpah these LACK OF DECORUM people are displaying right now in the face of actual video and news articles that prove they're simply lying about this being NEW AND WITHOUT PRECEDENT. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 8, 2023

Heather Cox Richardson should probably stop calling herself a historian one of these days.

