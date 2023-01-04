Now that he’s been out of the White House for a couple of years, former President Donald Trump has a great deal of free time on his hands. And he enjoys spending a lot of that time on his Truth Social platform, where he has the freedom to write down any and all thoughts that happen to pop into his head.

Apparently this is a thought that popped into his head recently:

Trump going after Mitch McConnell and his wife (and Trump’s former Secretary of Transportation) Elaine Chao, calling her “Coco Chow.” Chao was born in Taiwan and immigrated to America when she was eight years old. pic.twitter.com/Vrr59tsWIy — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 4, 2023

Welp.

He’s taken a break from courting NY liberal journalists and endorsing Kevin McCarthy and blaming pro-lifers for political losses. https://t.co/0rNbtKFXOC — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 4, 2023

His Truth Social post seems like one of those thoughts that already isn’t a great one to have in the first place, but, well, if you’re gonna have it, you probably shouldn’t say it out loud. Of course, Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for having a filter or even a basic sense of decorum.

Which is how you end up with garbage like “Coco Chow.”

He’s such a terrible person. And an idiot. https://t.co/sErNSrkfhr — Andrea Howe (@andreavhowe) January 4, 2023

He really is. At a certain point, the bad outweighs the not-so-bad, and unfortunately, with Trump, we hit that point a while ago. And it’s only gotten worse and will likely continue to get worse as he gets even older and less concerned with basic decency.

That we’ve all just sort of shrugged at this casual racism from Trump—it’s not the first time he’s called her this—is depressing. https://t.co/pBsSPFy7S5 — Scott Howard (@ConservaMuse) January 4, 2023

Well, it’s nothing to shrug at. Bigotry and racism are evil regardless of which letter comes after your name.

This behavior is repugnant and is just one of the many reasons Trump lost my support. https://t.co/veKIK9zl7W — NorCal (@NorCalispurple) January 4, 2023

And aside from the racism factor and the pettiness factor, Trump’s post also sucks because he’s impugning his own judgment:

He just keeps shooting himself in the foot. Is there anyone Trump *hasn't* attacked that he hand-picked for his own administration at this point? https://t.co/Z8V2LfNKGe — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 4, 2023

One of the concerns that America First voters have about a DeSantis presidency is that President DeSantis could endorse people like Mitch McConnell for Senate and appoint people like Elaine Chao to his cabinet. https://t.co/nYYCzIipUo pic.twitter.com/WEQE5dhKGP — max (@MaxNordau) January 4, 2023

Reminder: Elaine Chao was in Trump's cabinet and was never fired. Further Reminder: Trump has made money in China. Are foreign dealings disqualifying now? But hey, let's keep doing this. I'm sure it'll win over those voters who are uncomfortable with Trump as a person. https://t.co/nj1zCWyL4d — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 4, 2023

What an embarrassment.

What in the actual hell? Enough of this detestable person. https://t.co/2umOIcutP2 — MagnoliaPeach 🐶❤️🖤 (@magnoliapeach) January 4, 2023

***

Related:

Ben Domenech examines Donald Trump’s take on role ‘abortion issue’ played in GOP midterm losses

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!