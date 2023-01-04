Now that he’s been out of the White House for a couple of years, former President Donald Trump has a great deal of free time on his hands. And he enjoys spending a lot of that time on his Truth Social platform, where he has the freedom to write down any and all thoughts that happen to pop into his head.

Apparently this is a thought that popped into his head recently:

Welp.

His Truth Social post seems like one of those thoughts that already isn’t a great one to have in the first place, but, well, if you’re gonna have it, you probably shouldn’t say it out loud. Of course, Donald Trump isn’t exactly known for having a filter or even a basic sense of decorum.

Which is how you end up with garbage like “Coco Chow.”

He really is. At a certain point, the bad outweighs the not-so-bad, and unfortunately, with Trump, we hit that point a while ago. And it’s only gotten worse and will likely continue to get worse as he gets even older and less concerned with basic decency.

Well, it’s nothing to shrug at. Bigotry and racism are evil regardless of which letter comes after your name.

And aside from the racism factor and the pettiness factor, Trump’s post also sucks because he’s impugning his own judgment:

What an embarrassment.

