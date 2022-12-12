Lesley Abravanel is a Florida-based journalist with a weird fixation on Ron DeSantis. His very existence offends her like nothing else.

So, naturally, with growing buzz about a potential 2024 presidential campaign, Lesley feels compelled to take her one-woman anti-DeSantis freak show and dial it up a few million notches. That’s why she recently decided to see if she could weaponize the death of DeSantis’ younger sister Christina, who passed away in 2015:

We went ahead and screenshotted that tweet for no particular reason:

But wait! There’s more:

Annnnnd screenshotted:

Lesley thinks it’s weird that she doesn’t know all the details of Christina DeSantis’ death, and even “weirder” that she doesn’t know all the details of Casey DeSantis’ life.

Wow.

Well, technically she should have not even written the first tweet, but yeah, she really should’ve stopped after the “no one’s business” part.

For eff’s sake, Lesley.

Yep. We’ve officially reached that phase of the political discourse.

Suggesting that Lesley Abravanel slithers is an insult to things that slither.

Right?

A better question might be: “What in the actual f**k isn’t wrong with you?” Because the answer to that question would be a lot shorter.

Does she have anyone in her life who cares about her?

***

***

