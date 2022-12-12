Lesley Abravanel is a Florida-based journalist with a weird fixation on Ron DeSantis. His very existence offends her like nothing else.

So, naturally, with growing buzz about a potential 2024 presidential campaign, Lesley feels compelled to take her one-woman anti-DeSantis freak show and dial it up a few million notches. That’s why she recently decided to see if she could weaponize the death of DeSantis’ younger sister Christina, who passed away in 2015:

Why are they so cagey about their background? Does anyone know how Ron DeSantis’s sister tragically passed away at age 30 in 2015? For someone trying to slither onto the national stage, this is all too shady. pic.twitter.com/X4DxREUfyQ — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) December 11, 2022

We went ahead and screenshotted that tweet for no particular reason:

But wait! There’s more:

Silence on the sister could be understandable because it’s frankly no one’s business, tho in this day and age a death that young of a relative of a public figure with no back story whatsoever is weird. Weirder is wifey’s whitewashed past. Creepy in fact. https://t.co/eSovEdBHo4 — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) December 11, 2022

Annnnnd screenshotted:

Lesley thinks it’s weird that she doesn’t know all the details of Christina DeSantis’ death, and even “weirder” that she doesn’t know all the details of Casey DeSantis’ life.

Wow.

“Silence on the sister could be understandable because it’s frankly no one’s business” That’s where you should have stopped. — Eric (@Eric_Die_Spinne) December 12, 2022

Well, technically she should have not even written the first tweet, but yeah, she really should’ve stopped after the “no one’s business” part.

For eff’s sake, Lesley.

Now they're going after DeSantis for having a dead sister. https://t.co/k3eSNobNW9 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 12, 2022

Yep. We’ve officially reached that phase of the political discourse.

Ironic, someone like you accusing someone else of slithering. — Super Jer Deluxe (@BakoJer) December 12, 2022

Suggesting that Lesley Abravanel slithers is an insult to things that slither.

The only thing creepy here is your trying to imply there’s something to hide in the death of a family member that has no relation to the body politic. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) December 12, 2022

Right?

A better question might be: “What in the actual f**k isn’t wrong with you?” Because the answer to that question would be a lot shorter.

You need something. Or someone. It isn’t healthy to be this awful and bitter over flipping politics. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) December 12, 2022

If this is the kind of thing politics drives you to, you need to log off and spend some time w/people that care about you. — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) December 12, 2022

Does she have anyone in her life who cares about her?

What an awful, awful person you are. — Grandma, Grandma, Grandma!! (@grammaspajamas) December 12, 2022

You are infinitely worse than everything you've ever accused of the Right. — Smokerscough (@Smokerscough3) December 11, 2022

***

