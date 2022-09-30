Boy, President Joe Biden sure took his sweet time reaching out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of Hurricane Ian. It was almost as if Biden was going out of his way to talk to literally anyone — including dead people, apparently — other than DeSantis. But eventually, Biden and DeSantis did speak. DeSantis even thanked Biden.

And now, Team Biden seems to have realized that they can try to use those optics to their advantage (which is more important than ever right now, because the optics surrounding the Biden administration are horrendously awful). So that’s exactly what they’re doing. How successful their efforts will be … well, so far, we’re not terribly impressed.

Take a look at this tweet from yesterday:

This morning, I spoke with Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss the steps we're taking to support Florida in response to Hurricane Ian. I've also directed FEMA Administrator Criswell to travel to Florida tomorrow to check in on response and survey where additional support is needed. pic.twitter.com/W6MDDDepe2 — President Biden (@POTUS) September 29, 2022

Let’s break it down, shall we? First al all:

Biden only spoke to DeSantis after facing backlash for not reaching out. https://t.co/v06NpKeToE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 29, 2022

Yeah … Joe Biden was effectively forced into talking to DeSantis. You know it, we know it … every person who’s not completely blinded by baseless loyalty to the Biden administration and Democratic Party knows it.

Now let’s talk about that photo.

Looking through the whole photo shoot “yeah this one fire drop it” https://t.co/VUlcuGj8OQ pic.twitter.com/mG3rsBldQl — nicocacolayolkitch (@vedranilla) September 29, 2022

Presumably this one was the best of the bunch. Which doesn’t say much for the rest of the bunch.

Me trying to look busy when my wife comes home. https://t.co/i8lQkpw7cT — Kevin Dombrowski (@KevinDombrowski) September 29, 2022

It actually looks like that’s what Biden is doing in that picture. And for all we know, he really is.

Who dialed the phone for him?? https://t.co/LcBCZpLIsI — KennyH (@icwings) September 30, 2022

Do we even know for sure that the phone is plugged in? And even if Ron DeSantis was on the other end of that call, how the hell could Biden possibly make out what DeSantis was saying?

For the camera, Joe Biden pretends to confer with Florida's Gov. DeSantis. But Biden forgot where a phone goes if you're really listening. https://t.co/prAg7fPStd — Andrew Malcolm (@AHMalcolm) September 30, 2022

In which Biden pretends to be using the phone but ends up putting it on his neck instead of ear. https://t.co/wjny4vs5jw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 30, 2022

Either Biden is just totally tuning DeSantis out, or he’s actually forgotten how a phone is supposed to work.

The photo opt…the phone isn't even up to his ear. Maybe he listens from his cheek. https://t.co/COwxczUBDx — Catkins🦋 (@atkinscheryl1) September 30, 2022

Or, like we suggested earlier, that phone isn’t even plugged in. If that’s the case, it’s something the phone and Joe Biden have in common.

"I can't hear the governor. Can somebody tell me why I can't hear the governor? Where's Jackie?" https://t.co/hQspuivFqh — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 30, 2022

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!