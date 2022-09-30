Boy, President Joe Biden sure took his sweet time reaching out to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of Hurricane Ian. It was almost as if Biden was going out of his way to talk to literally anyone — including dead people, apparently — other than DeSantis. But eventually, Biden and DeSantis did speak. DeSantis even thanked Biden.

And now, Team Biden seems to have realized that they can try to use those optics to their advantage (which is more important than ever right now, because the optics surrounding the Biden administration are horrendously awful). So that’s exactly what they’re doing. How successful their efforts will be … well, so far, we’re not terribly impressed.

Take a look at this tweet from yesterday:

Let’s break it down, shall we? First al all:

Yeah … Joe Biden was effectively forced into talking to DeSantis. You know it, we know it … every person who’s not completely blinded by baseless loyalty to the Biden administration and Democratic Party knows it.

Now let’s talk about that photo.

Presumably this one was the best of the bunch. Which doesn’t say much for the rest of the bunch.

It actually looks like that’s what Biden is doing in that picture. And for all we know, he really is.

Do we even know for sure that the phone is plugged in? And even if Ron DeSantis was on the other end of that call, how the hell could Biden possibly make out what DeSantis was saying?

Either Biden is just totally tuning DeSantis out, or he’s actually forgotten how a phone is supposed to work.

Or, like we suggested earlier, that phone isn’t even plugged in. If that’s the case, it’s something the phone and Joe Biden have in common.

***

Tags: Joe BidenphoneRon DeSantis