When push comes to shove, we’re a pretty tolerant bunch over at Twitchy. As long as you’re not hurting anyone else, you’re pretty much free to believe and say and do what you want (though we do reserve the right to disagree with you and tell you we disagree with you and point out how you’re wrong).

But once you start advocating for stuff that actually harms people, we’re gonna have a problem with you. And that’s why we’ve got a huge problem with the New York Times today.

Take a look at this:

Adult transgender men's well-being generally improves from top surgery, or breast removal, research shows. Small studies of trans teens suggest similar benefits in the short term, but data is sparse. Some U.S. state leaders oppose the surgery for minors. https://t.co/UNYpHSW8yA — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 26, 2022

Good Lord.

What’s wrong with this picture? In a word: everything.

We've naturally moved to the next stage from "this isn't happening" to "actually it is happening and it's good."https://t.co/sb1TecyYG2 pic.twitter.com/0YYDMJJPa4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2022

Not only is it good, but if you don’t think it’s good, you’re probably very, very bad. More from the New York Times:

Few groups of young people have received as much attention. Republican elected officials across the United States are seeking to ban all so-called gender-affirming care for minors, turning an intensely personal medical decision into a political maelstrom with significant consequences for transgender adolescents and their families.

What? Do top surgeries not have significant consequences for transgender adolescents and their families??? A 13-year-old girl who gets her breasts surgically removed by a so-called health care provider will probably experience some significant consequences, no?

More:

Gender-related surgeries, in particular, have been thrust into the spotlight. Arizona and Alabama passed laws this year making it illegal for doctors to perform gender-related surgeries on transgender patients under 18. Conservative commentators with large followings on social media have recently targeted children’s hospitals that offer gender surgeries, leading to online harassment and bomb threats.

We’re genuinely surprised that the author of this piece didn’t call out @LibsofTikTok or Matt Walsh by name and blame them for “online harassment and bomb threats.” Anything to avoid drawing attention to the blatant medical malpractice that’s happening at these institutions of “transgender health.”

More:

Dr. Gallagher, whose unusual embrace of platforms like TikTok has made her one of the most visible gender-affirming surgeons in the country, said she performed 13 top surgeries on minors last year, up from a handful a few years ago. One hospital, Kaiser Permanente Oakland, carried out 70 top surgeries in 2019 on teenagers aged 13 to 18, up from five in 2013, according to researchers who led a recent study. “I can’t honestly think of another field where the volume has exploded like that,” said Dr. Karen Yokoo, a plastic surgeon at the hospital.

How on earth did we get here? And can we please turn around?

Quick morality update: Marketing medical procedures directly to children too young to understand their ramiifcations is 👏 good 👏 now 👏https://t.co/hg2O2I6vCQ pic.twitter.com/ZPwLbjWmb8 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 26, 2022

Our jaws are on the floor.

2/ You can't tout a zero percent regret rate if you are no longer in touch with a third of your patients pic.twitter.com/XJidWlf59g — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 26, 2022

We’re gonna go out on a limb and suggest that the regret is not zero percent. Actually, even the New York Times article can’t totally avoid acknowledging that so called “top surgery” can have long-lasting effects that go beyond just the physical.

3/ What percentage of these young people ever experiences one sessions of decent counseling that doesn't jump to conclusions about gender rather than explore truama etc.? The scene is a mess pic.twitter.com/HR4B50vQBx — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 26, 2022

Read Wesley Yang’s thread on this:

The general framing of this story on "top surgery" is moving from "it's not happening" to "it's good and only monstrous bigots think otherwise", but it does note the weakness of the studies supporting its efficacy and the lack of studies of detransition https://t.co/f3MsB1IJf5 pic.twitter.com/YtseFosZPt — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 26, 2022

It also shows how maybe some providers are a bit excessive in the way they are going about this https://t.co/f3MsB1r7Qv pic.twitter.com/kSRP2Ov53O — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 26, 2022

Though framed as broadly pro top surgery, the article contains this gotcha moment https://t.co/f3MsB1IJf5 pic.twitter.com/PP93T6qwJg — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 26, 2022

“Is it a hoax?” Holy hell.

And this interview with someone who began taking testosterone after being sexually assaulted and had surgery soon after turning 18 who now regrets her choice. "I realized I lost something that I could have loved." https://t.co/f3MsB1IJf5 pic.twitter.com/FEkXPX2DIr — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 26, 2022

The main thing it does is refer to people seeking to have their breasts cut off as "he", transforming girls persuaded by peer and medical influence to cut off healthy parts of their body into boys saddled with alien impositions on their bodies — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 26, 2022

No official statistics on how many minors receive top surgeries. Eleven clinics respond to NYT survey and reveal 203 in 2021. Nine do not respond. One private practitioner reports doing 1 or 2 surgeries on minors a month, they youngest being 13. How many more out there? pic.twitter.com/HvnYAxNaNj — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 26, 2022

We genuinely shudder to think. No way are there just a few 13-year-old girls out there whose body has been mutilated in the name of “gender affirmation.” Not when there are deranged doctors like Dr. Gallagher willing and eager to practice their deranged form of medicine on vulnerable young people.

"The surgeon said that most of her patients, teenagers and adults alike, found her on TikTok." Good grief. https://t.co/VWeFc3wSby — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) September 26, 2022

Effing TikTok.

Man, this current moment in medical history is age like fine milkhttps://t.co/JO8kU7UXYr — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 26, 2022

I find it somewhat insane that this is not a major campaign issue where do candidates stand on the issue of medical professionals marketing amputations for children? — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 26, 2022

We know where they need to be standing.

The next stage from here is "shut up bigot we must also provide taxpayer funding for this" and you're banned from twitter for pointing this out. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2022

***

