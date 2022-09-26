When push comes to shove, we’re a pretty tolerant bunch over at Twitchy. As long as you’re not hurting anyone else, you’re pretty much free to believe and say and do what you want (though we do reserve the right to disagree with you and tell you we disagree with you and point out how you’re wrong).

But once you start advocating for stuff that actually harms people, we’re gonna have a problem with you. And that’s why we’ve got a huge problem with the New York Times today.

Take a look at this:

Good Lord.

What’s wrong with this picture? In a word: everything.

Not only is it good, but if you don’t think it’s good, you’re probably very, very bad. More from the New York Times:

Few groups of young people have received as much attention. Republican elected officials across the United States are seeking to ban all so-called gender-affirming care for minors, turning an intensely personal medical decision into a political maelstrom with significant consequences for transgender adolescents and their families.

What? Do top surgeries not have significant consequences for transgender adolescents and their families??? A 13-year-old girl who gets her breasts surgically removed by a so-called health care provider will probably experience some significant consequences, no?

More:

Gender-related surgeries, in particular, have been thrust into the spotlight. Arizona and Alabama passed laws this year making it illegal for doctors to perform gender-related surgeries on transgender patients under 18. Conservative commentators with large followings on social media have recently targeted children’s hospitals that offer gender surgeries, leading to online harassment and bomb threats.

We’re genuinely surprised that the author of this piece didn’t call out @LibsofTikTok or Matt Walsh by name and blame them for “online harassment and bomb threats.” Anything to avoid drawing attention to the blatant medical malpractice that’s happening at these institutions of “transgender health.”

More:

Dr. Gallagher, whose unusual embrace of platforms like TikTok has made her one of the most visible gender-affirming surgeons in the country, said she performed 13 top surgeries on minors last year, up from a handful a few years ago. One hospital, Kaiser Permanente Oakland, carried out 70 top surgeries in 2019 on teenagers aged 13 to 18, up from five in 2013, according to researchers who led a recent study.

“I can’t honestly think of another field where the volume has exploded like that,” said Dr. Karen Yokoo, a plastic surgeon at the hospital.

How on earth did we get here? And can we please turn around?

Our jaws are on the floor.

We’re gonna go out on a limb and suggest that the regret is not zero percent. Actually, even the New York Times article can’t totally avoid acknowledging that so called “top surgery” can have long-lasting effects that go beyond just the physical.

Read Wesley Yang’s thread on this:

“Is it a hoax?” Holy hell.

We genuinely shudder to think. No way are  there just a few 13-year-old girls out there whose body has been mutilated in the name of “gender affirmation.” Not when there are deranged doctors like Dr. Gallagher willing and eager to practice their deranged form of medicine on vulnerable young people.

Effing TikTok.

We know where they need to be standing.

***

