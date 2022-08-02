It’s August 2, and al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri is still dead AF after being taken out in a CIA drone strike in Afghanistan.

Great news. You love to hear it.

John Fugelsang loves to hear it, too, but not for the same reason. No, what makes him really happy is that he can use Al Zawahiri’s death as an opportunity to shame the Trump administration for taking out murderous terrorist Qassem Soleimani:

Remember when President Trump killed Soleimani with the same type of drone strike and Joe Biden yelled and screamed that it was wrong and he would never do something like that? https://t.co/rj9KkvBppk — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) August 1, 2022

Remember when Soleimani planned the 9/11 attacks on the US? Oh wait, no. That was Al Zawahiri in Afghanistan.

Soleimani never attacked the US. https://t.co/B6QeBhavy0 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 2, 2022

Wow, John. You sure got Mark there!

Or not.

Both strikes were legitimate and I'm glad the potus in charge greenlit each one. Hard to understand for someone with tribal brain worms dictating their thoughts. https://t.co/8w0Y7Us0oA — . (@t4rdi5_) August 2, 2022

He doesn’t appear to, no. Perhaps someone would like to educate him.

Oh, hey! Here’s Noam Blum, aka @neontaster. Blum’s a pretty sharp guy who has a tendency to know what he’s talking about before he decides to start talking about it.

Let’s see if Blum can make any headway with Fugelsang, or if Fugelsang is dooming himself to a life of willful ignorance and being wrong about all the things:

Soleimani is responsible for hundreds of American deaths, you utter moron. https://t.co/k1frHx26j5 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 2, 2022

And did he attack America? Did he take part in planning 9/11? Or did his troops attack our troops that had invaded and occupied the region? Because those are exactly the same, right? — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 2, 2022

Sometimes when you’re dealing with someone like John Fugelsang, colorful language is necessary in order to get the point across.

The guy is in charge of operating sectarian paramilitary militias on foreign soil. Maybe bother reading three words before downplaying hundreds of American deaths cuz Orange Man bad, Flugelbrain. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 2, 2022

Fighting Trump’s battles for him while pretending you’re above him. Both Soleimani & Zawahiri were illegal assassinations. Only 1 attacked the US. But anyone who disagrees w/you is "orange man bad." Then you make fun of my last name to show your intellectual/moral edge. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 2, 2022

Yeah, John Fugelsang would never stoop to mocking someone’s last name. He prefers to take the high road and joke about Republicans’ penis sizes, thank you very much.

Oof.

This is all he's got. https://t.co/TiE48lVTbl — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 2, 2022

Go back and read the original tweet I was responding to, Noam. Or don’t. Reason’s not your thing. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 2, 2022

Keep digging. At this rate you'll run into Pelosi in Taiwan. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 2, 2022

Stop, Noam! Stop! He’s already dead!

OK, maybe just a little bit more …

My apologies Noam. Keep hating. Stay fascist. Never let them turn you kind, because that’s weakness. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 2, 2022

Are you going to make a meme of this and tweet it with one of your 15-year-old headshots? Because that would be awesome. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 2, 2022

I’ve never made a meme of anything Noam. Please don’t make fun of my last name anymore. It really hurts and proves the intellectual and moral superiority of your position. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 2, 2022

And I’m starting to think you’re flirting for attention — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 2, 2022

Sure, John. Whatever you need to tell yourself, buddy.

I didn’t make it, sweetie. I don’t share those unless the designer puts their name on it. Because otherwise mean right wing guys accuse me of what you just did. Keep defending Trump. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 2, 2022

If John Fugelsang didn’t make that meme, it’s arguably even cringier, because it means he’s sitting around waiting for his fan club to make those things. Who’s desperate for attention?

Needless to say, it appears that Blum’s attempt to get Fugelsang to see the light was unsuccessful. Fortunately, Blum still wiped the floor with him, and we got to watch, so it’s still a win.