Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, you’d better watch out. The Supreme Court is comin’ for you.

But don’t take our word for it; take Whoopi Goldberg, who famously always knows exactly what she’s talking about.

She and her fellow experts on “The View” were, of course, tackling SCOTUS’ Dobbs ruling today from the Bahamas:

Telling the story of how they learned about the Roe on their way to the Bahamas, the joke Joy Behar wanted to jump out of the plane and land on the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/4s2qDF86yP — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 27, 2022

“Joke.”

Behar calls the ruling "insane."

Ana Navarro, who thinks her disabled relatives should have been aborted, calls it a "wedge issue" and "nobody ever thought that the dog would actually catch the bus."

And thanks the leaker for blunting the shock. pic.twitter.com/BTl3OxtifZ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 27, 2022

(Here’s what Ana Navarro had to say about her disabled brother, in case you missed it.)

Mentally unstable Sunny Host claims the Supreme Court's position is "it's time to welcome all this new life, yet we can shoot them with our newly available, completely unrestricted guns."

That is a lie. Background checks and training requirements still stand for conceal carry. pic.twitter.com/WX1tmC3Nt6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 27, 2022

“Mentally unstable Sunny Hostin” is her full legal name, actually.

Navarro defends her arguments that her mentally disabled family members should have been aborted.

She claims those speaking out against her are just trying to keep talk of how to care for them out of the conversation.

And argues: without abortion, there will be more abused kids. pic.twitter.com/jZ3mjZzFPE — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 27, 2022

“Kids are better off dead” is a favorite refrain of the pro-abort crowd.

Whoopi Goldberg lashes out at pro-life "female governors. "Be a voice for the present. Be a voice for the ones you also see."

Despite the "shout your abortion" movement/libs on social media celebrating their abortions, she claims "nobody" gets one "with a smile on their face." pic.twitter.com/S2hvfM2ejp — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 27, 2022

Crying "separation of church and state," The View lashes out at Catholics. Sara Haines says she's "rabidly pro-choice" and doesn't see a "9-week-old fetus equal to a baby equal to the mother." pic.twitter.com/DfeqQJcMKB — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 27, 2022

Obviously, all of the above clips from “The View” are chock-full o’ stupid. But we’re going to focus on this one because it’s the stupidest of them all. And that’s no small feat!

Whoopi issues a warning to Justice Thomas: "You better hope they don't come for you Clarence Thomas," she sneered, suggesting they will ban his interracial marriage next. She goes on to suggest the court will bring back slavery. pic.twitter.com/y7ukOo2js9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 27, 2022

Whoopi: "You better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence, and say you should not be married to your wife who happens to be white … and you better hope that nobody says, you know, well, you’re not in the Constitution. You’re back to being a quarter of a person." pic.twitter.com/JApUHxTaB8 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) June 27, 2022

So much to unpack there.

I can't get over how funny this is given the set they are on. https://t.co/cAZh0gzIGd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

It’s funny for several reasons, but that’s definitely one of them.

Hahahaha!! — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) June 27, 2022

It certainly is.

Whoopi Goldberg is just so aggressively chronically wrong.

Why can’t they even get their wrong facts right? 😂 https://t.co/wumqxwgiJ6 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 27, 2022

These women are consistently some of the dumbest people on television. https://t.co/ZhzpA5r8XA — PhinFan (@ohiophinfan1037) June 27, 2022

How can you not laugh?

When you haven’t read either the original Constitution or any of the amendments. https://t.co/nMkU29PyDo — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 27, 2022

When you have no idea what the hell you’re talking about but you’re too in love with the sound of your own voice to shut up.

Wait till his wife finds out. Clarence Thomas is gonna ban his own marriage. You don’t get this kind of smart, sober analysis just anywhere https://t.co/5AtklNfNrQ — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) June 27, 2022

“The View” is very special, indeed.

This sounds like encouraging a threat. https://t.co/H3fRoEQT1h — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) June 27, 2022

It kinda does, now that you mention it. Good thing Clarence Thomas isn’t the sort of guy who gets intimidated easily.

He doesn't have to hope, Whoopi. He worked his a** off to make sure he was at the d*mn decision table. See how that works? https://t.co/jf0U74b3Rm — SarahLee (@sarailola) June 27, 2022

Narrator: She doesn’t see how that works. She doesn’t see how any of this works.

