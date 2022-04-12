Not that you could’ve missed it, because you have eyes and have to pay for things … but in case you missed it, the U.S. continues to shatter inflation records under Joe Biden’s steady leadership.

WASHINGTON (AP) — US inflation soared 8.5% over past 12 months, biggest spike since December 1981. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 12, 2022

The worst level of inflation in 40 years managed to get even worse in March. So much for those pay raises that Joe Biden keeps touting. Acceleration: Consumer price index hits highest annual inflation rate since 1981https://t.co/ztX78PcdLr pic.twitter.com/vuWOamHTOW — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) April 12, 2022

The only thing getting built back under Joe Biden is inflation.

Real inflation in the US is over 10% — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) April 12, 2022

Do we hear 11%? 12%? 20%? We’re sure Biden will get us there soon enough.

And when he does, we can be sure that he’ll find a way to blame Vladimir Putin for it. Because once the administration realized that they couldn’t blame COVID anymore, they were in search of a new scapegoat. And when Putin decided to invade Ukraine, the scapegoat just fell into their lap. They’re going to milk Putin for every last drop they can get. And they’re going to expect us to just swallow all of it.

White House can try all they want to pass this buck, but good luck selling it to voters. https://t.co/wxEnelgUNj — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) April 12, 2022

Good luck selling it to voters who don’t have amnesia, anyway. Here’s a fantastic — and absolutely damning — video that has Joe Biden and his horrible administration dead to rights on inflation:

The Biden Admin is calling inflation the "Putin Price Hike." They want you to forget all of this. pic.twitter.com/pHtnmSIl2o — Maze (@mazemoore) April 11, 2022

Well, we’ve got some bad news for the Biden administration: we aren’t going to forget.

Here you go bud. Out of Biden's own mouth. He lied to us all. And they knew….https://t.co/zhYoqTZOYC — Rob (@FloridaRepNY) April 12, 2022

They knew what exactly they were doing. What they didn’t count on was that we would know, too.

Politicians don't get to lie anymore without consequences. The American people are holding them accountable with videos like this. https://t.co/TIXXfIb5r6 — Michael Stewart⚪ (@policryptotics) April 12, 2022

***

Related:

Joe Biden’s senior adviser at National Economics Council says GOP Sen. Rick Scott is ‘fully in lockstep’ with Putin for blaming Biden for inflation

Recommended Twitchy Video