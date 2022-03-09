The Washington Post’s Philip Bump recently decided to take a look at “how right-wing misinformation gets carefully curated into a near-existential anti-elite worldview,” and he made some pretty insightful discoveries.

Just kidding. He was his usual hacky self.

Bump’s story centered on UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell, who, in response to questions from interviewers, has offered up his thoughts on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bump spends a great deal of time discussing a recent interview that Fox News host Tucker Carlson had with Mitchell:

It’s useful to point out the irony of Fox News inviting an athlete to offer his unfiltered assessment of the world. In the conversation with Carlson, Mitchell presented his thoughts on a number of different issues. On how pandemic restrictions were a sign that “evil has took over this nation,” for example. And, in one lengthy riff, how Biden “used our tax dollars to bribe [his son] a job,” how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) should have been arrested for insider trading, how they “closed down all of our pipelines and wonder why the price of oil has gone through the roof,” how “our actual currency is controlled by a small group called the Federal Reserve, that ain’t federal and ain’t a reserve.”
He had a theory why this was all happening.
“These people are trying to destroy our country because they are profiting off the downfall of our country,” he said, later adding that “it’s insidious in nature. It’s made to control.”
“It’s amazing what you’re saying,” Carlson replied, “all of which is, in my view, true.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed noted white supremacist Richard Spencer to get his thoughts on current events, but let’s come after Tucker Carlson for interviewing a UFC fighter who rightly noted that Joe Biden is corrupt, Nancy Pelosi is corrupt, and that gas prices have shot up because Democrats have acted shut down domestic oil production.

Anyway, speaking of dishonest, let’s turn to a small but nonetheless interesting detail in Bump’s piece:

Ah, yes. That infamous right-wing pundit Glenn Greenwald.

Near as we can tell, Mark Hemingway is correct.

Bump won’t admit that, of course:

Well, Philip, while there is indeed a distinction to be made between “Republican” and “right wing,” that doesn’t make your characterization of Glenn Greenwald any more accurate. Calling him a “right-wing pundit” is still ridiculous and wrong.

That was Philip Bump’s attempt at a clever shot at Hemingway’s wife, Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway. Always a good look to go after a guy’s wife, particularly when said wife is not involved in the conversation. Real good sign you’re winning the argument.

As is dismissing Glenn Greenwald as a “right-wing pundit,” of course!

Have fun, Alan!

