As Joe Biden continues to expose his political and diplomatic ineptitude Vladimir Putin and Russian aggression in Ukraine, it’s vital that we don’t forget that Joe Biden is a disaster on international relations in general.

Case in point:

Uh-oh!

Trending

*Chef’s kiss*

Of course it didn’t.

More from the Washington Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross:

President Joe Biden announced at the event that the Pentagon would award $35 million to the Las Vegas-based MP Materials in an effort to boost U.S. rare mineral production. But MP Materials has arguably allowed China to tighten its grip on the world’s rare earth minerals supply chain. Shenghe Resources Holding, which is partially owned by the Chinese government, owns 8 percent of the company. Shenge spearheaded the deal in 2017 to help MP Materials purchase a mine at Mountain Pass, Calif., out of bankruptcy. The Chinese company is also MP Materials’s largest customer, accounting for nearly all of its $100 million annual revenue.

The Pentagon award will subsidize MP Materials’s production of heavy rare earth minerals at its mine at Mountain Pass. The minerals are used to produce high-powered magnets used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, and defense systems.

James Kennedy, a consultant in the rare earth minerals industry, has raised concerns about other Pentagon grants to MP Materials. Kennedy called Shenghe’s investment in MP Materials a “geopolitical ruse” that helps China maintain a monopoly on the rare earth minerals market.

Alrighty then.

Relax, world: Joe Biden’s as tough on China as he is on Russia.

Can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings.

ChinachineseChuck RossDepartment of EnergyJennifer GranholmJoe BidenLas VegasminingMP MaterialsPentagonrare earth mineralsShenge Resources HoldingWashington Free Beacon

