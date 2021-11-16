Earlier today, NPR reported on the “disappointment” many Bostonians purportedly feel about Democrat Michelle Wu being elected mayor over three black candidates.

Guess all the well deserved criticism got to them, because they deleted that tweet and made some adjustments:

All better now!

Trending

NPR did seem pretty sad about that.

If the tweet was “causing harm,” then the story itself was literally murdering people.

Like, it was bad. Real bad.

And now Michelle Wu’s literally completely out of the picture in a story ostensibly about her victory. Serves her right for making a black woman cry.

They’re just doing their job. Which is clearly not journalism.

*Sad trombone*

Hopefully their falls were at least somewhat broken by the ones who had jumped out the second-story window when they wrote the original story and tweet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: asianblackBostonMichelle Wunprracismracist

Recommended Twitchy Video