Earlier today, NPR reported on the “disappointment” many Bostonians purportedly feel about Democrat Michelle Wu being elected mayor over three black candidates.

Guess all the well deserved criticism got to them, because they deleted that tweet and made some adjustments:

Many were hopeful Boston would finally elect its first Black mayor, as most of the nation's 30 largest cities have already done. Black activists and political strategists reflect on what they can learn from the 2021 campaign season. https://t.co/W5dz54ZBuF — NPR (@NPR) November 16, 2021

We realize we don't always get things right the first time, and our previous tweet/headline misrepresented the story. We deleted the previous tweet, which was causing harm, and have updated the story — NPR (@NPR) November 16, 2021

All better now!

This follow up is…something. pic.twitter.com/qKnFI5NUqt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 16, 2021

What harm, journalists? People were pointing out you seemed to be sad she wasn't black enough for you? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 16, 2021

NPR did seem pretty sad about that.

but the tweet just quoted the story. tweet isn't the problem here, hoss. https://t.co/gdEMwXK952 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) November 16, 2021

It was not the tweet, it was the very premise of the article itself! https://t.co/KlLDibGo4Q — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 16, 2021

If the tweet was “causing harm,” then the story itself was literally murdering people.

Like, it was bad. Real bad.

NPR appears to be having a struggle session because the wrong type of female minority won the Boston mayoral election. pic.twitter.com/FPwKHbEB0a — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 16, 2021

And now Michelle Wu’s literally completely out of the picture in a story ostensibly about her victory. Serves her right for making a black woman cry.

You didn't get it right the second time either. What's going on over there? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 16, 2021

They’re just doing their job. Which is clearly not journalism.

Wait, this is the update? — Stories From Portland (@PortlandStories) November 16, 2021

*Sad trombone*

Let's try a very simple journalism exercise: Ready? Make an attempt to talk about the history making election of the first person of color Asian mayor, without injecting anything else about race into the story. Go! https://t.co/EUUBNN8ucS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2021

And they all just jumped out the 3rd floor window. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2021

Hopefully their falls were at least somewhat broken by the ones who had jumped out the second-story window when they wrote the original story and tweet.

