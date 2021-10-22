Remember the badass Marine Corps vet who disarmed a suspect attempting to rob a gas station in Arizona?

Officials in Arizona say a Marine Corps veteran quickly jumped into action and disarmed a suspect trying to rob a gas station. STORY: https://t.co/J5OIKtZnPX

(Video: @YumaSheriff) pic.twitter.com/eapNDSiRas — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 21, 2021

Well, he was interviewed on Fox News this morning, and his signoff was pretty badass in its own right.

Watch:

The Marine who stopped the corner store robbery in the viral video was just on Fox News. He ended his interview saying "Epstein didn't kill himself" haha. pic.twitter.com/NUkZaow09j — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 22, 2021

So he’s brave and he’s got a sense of humor? Yes, please!

I've lived with a man long enough to know this was 100% a "dude you won't do it" dare from a friend. 😂 https://t.co/rt2F30aKCx — Alison H.Centofante (@AlisonHowardC) October 22, 2021

Whatever it was, we approve.

Classic I was watching it live laughing my ass off — Art Flores (@ArtFlores68) October 22, 2021

What a boss. 😎 — J o r d a n (@_Jord45) October 22, 2021

There are giants that walk among us.👑👑👑👑 https://t.co/oPRJFGHnBh — Conner Lenz (@CB_33_) October 22, 2021