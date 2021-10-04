Earlier today, President Joe Biden dismissed the harassment and unlawful filming of Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in an ASU bathroom as “part of the process.” “It happens to everybody,” he said.

Joe Biden on public harassment of Senators: “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody.” pic.twitter.com/LTaFv3wqIo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2021

Disgusting remarks aside, we couldn’t help but be morbidly curious about how Jen Psaki would try to spin what Biden said.

Psaki's gonna have a blast trying to mitigate this. https://t.co/v3CDUSdb0C — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 4, 2021

This is apparently the best that Psaki could come up with on relatively short notice:

Psaki refuses to say that the White House condemns the activists who chased/filmed Sen. Sinema in a bathroom. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 4, 2021

Watch her squirm in response to Peter Doocy’s questions:

DOOCY: "Has [Biden] ever been chased into a restroom by activists?" pic.twitter.com/V911pPThHk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 4, 2021

Joe Biden’s comments making excuses for the harassment of Kyrsten Sinema were just “shorthanding” what Sinema said in her statement? Come now, Jen. Surely you can do better than that, can’t you?

And while we can at least somewhat appreciate Psaki sticking up for the students whose privacy was also violated, why is she so obviously avoiding condemning the harassment of Sen. Sinema, specifically?

Of course Jen Psaki can’t do better than that.