Yesterday’s hearing on the Afghanistan withdrawal was a bit of a circus, if you’ll recall. And unfortunately, there was one moment we missed:

Fortunately for those of us who missed it yesterday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did it again today:

Trending

Lloyd. Dude. Once? We can chalk that up to nerves. But twice? Now we’re really starting to worry.

Do we hear a third day?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanevacuateevacuationexecuteLloyd Austinwithdrawal