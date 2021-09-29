Yesterday’s hearing on the Afghanistan withdrawal was a bit of a circus, if you’ll recall. And unfortunately, there was one moment we missed:

Fortunately for those of us who missed it yesterday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did it again today:

Lloyd. Dude. Once? We can chalk that up to nerves. But twice? Now we’re really starting to worry.

Second day in a row he’s made this mistake. His testimony has almost been as well … executed as his Afghan withdrawal. https://t.co/PwRaQo1BhC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 29, 2021

Do we hear a third day?