Saira Rao is probably best known as a race-obsessed SJW, but she’s so much more than that.

She’s also a bottomless well of white-hot takes, like this one on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett:

If Amy Coney Barrett was Black or Indigenous or Asian or Latina, that would be her defining characteristic. But she is white. So it is not. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) September 27, 2020

And that’s a damn shame. Wait, what?

What does this even mean…? — Amanda Charlebois (@AmandaCharlebo3) September 27, 2020

It means that Saira Rao is insane.

She is being defined by her religion. — Carol B. (@CarolBrust1) September 27, 2020

Dishonestly, to boot.

I believe her most defining characteristic is her intelligence. — J (@mydogisyella) September 27, 2020

Or her love for the US Constitution. — KPHusky🐾 (@KPHusky) September 27, 2020

Good. I prefer her elevated sense of professionalism and patriotism anyway. — Miles J Fenucci (@FenucciMiles) September 28, 2020

So, you prefer to judge her on the content of her character. That sounds like a much better idea. We’ll do that. Saira should try it.

Again with the race card. Sad. — Julio (@Juliovaldez08) September 28, 2020

Racism is okay again. https://t.co/EPkobbgrmd — Grim Milestone Guy (@monkeyboy100001) September 28, 2020

Talk about progressive, huh?