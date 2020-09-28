Saira Rao is probably best known as a race-obsessed SJW, but she’s so much more than that.
She’s also a bottomless well of white-hot takes, like this one on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett:
If Amy Coney Barrett was Black or Indigenous or Asian or Latina, that would be her defining characteristic.
But she is white.
So it is not.
— saira rao (@sairasameerarao) September 27, 2020
And that’s a damn shame. Wait, what?
What does this even mean…?
— Amanda Charlebois (@AmandaCharlebo3) September 27, 2020
It means that Saira Rao is insane.
She is being defined by her religion.
— Carol B. (@CarolBrust1) September 27, 2020
I believe her most defining characteristic is her intelligence.
— J (@mydogisyella) September 27, 2020
Or her love for the US Constitution.
— KPHusky🐾 (@KPHusky) September 27, 2020
Good. I prefer her elevated sense of professionalism and patriotism anyway.
— Miles J Fenucci (@FenucciMiles) September 28, 2020
So, you prefer to judge her on the content of her character. That sounds like a much better idea. We’ll do that. Saira should try it.
Again with the race card. Sad.
— Julio (@Juliovaldez08) September 28, 2020
Racism is okay again. https://t.co/EPkobbgrmd
— Grim Milestone Guy (@monkeyboy100001) September 28, 2020
Talk about progressive, huh?