OK, we know we’ve been on a Nancy Pelosi kick lately, what with her bizarre display yesterday morning over James Rosen asking her if she hates Donald Trump, but at least we’re not going the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” route:

Is it possible to die of secondhand embarrassment? Because if so, RIP us.

What happened? Late night used to be funny. — SMorgan (@satsuma3333) December 6, 2019

Uh, this was terrible. — Braedon Saunders (@bsaunders73) December 6, 2019

Colbert's show is reduced to writing Yas Queen tributes to Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/jvXDgmkpow — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 6, 2019

It’s true. People out there actually enjoyed that abomination:

This is so so good. — Joan Anzelmo (@JoanAnzelmo) December 6, 2019

I was in to this, didn’t want it to end so quickly — MEL🍩DIE (@plentypapayas) December 6, 2019

My new favorite Christmas 🎄 song ❤️👏👏👏 — Arriadna🗽🎄 (@Arriadna) December 6, 2019

No less than Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are giving it their seal of approval:

Lord beer me strength pic.twitter.com/5gpgcGeqyO — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) December 6, 2019

I'm not surprised Mika is impressed given she is forced to listen to her husband's music. — BT (@back_ttys) December 6, 2019

Heh.

I think it was @redsteeze who said late night TV is now therapy sessions for the resistance. Spot on. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 6, 2019

Yep. Nailed it.